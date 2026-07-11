Operation Shaban Security Forces Say 88 Militants Killed Since July 5

Security forces continue Operation Shaban in Balochistan against militant groups.

Operation Shaban continued on Saturday as the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Balochistan Police carried out joint counterterrorism operations against militants, according to security sources.

ICMA Highlights Pakistan’s Energy Crossroads: From LNG Dependence to Solar Surge

Security sources said forces targeted militant hideouts in difficult mountainous terrain through coordinated ground and aerial operations.

Nine Militants Killed in Latest Operations

According to security sources, security forces killed nine militants during the latest operations.

Meanwhile, the sources said the total number of militants killed in Operation Shaban has reached 52.

Total Reaches 88 Since July 5

Security sources also said Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations have killed 88 militants since 5 July.

Furthermore, the sources said security forces will continue the operation across Balochistan until they eliminate the remaining militants.

Authorities have not released additional operational details. The reported casualty figures have not been independently verified.

Follow THE AZB