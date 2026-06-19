JAMSHORO (June 19, 2026): Shahede Allah Buksh (SABS) University of Art, Design and

Heritages Jamshoro held the 9 th meeting of its Finance and Planning Committee (FPC), chaired by

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto. During the meeting, Director Finance SABS University

Jamshoro, Imran Noor presented the budget estimates, financial affairs, and details of expenditures

before the committee members. Various important agenda items were discussed and reviewed for

recommendations and approval.

The committee confirmed the minutes of the 8 th meeting of the FPC held on April 8, 2026, and

reviewed the actions taken on the decisions of the previous meeting. The committee also discussed

and recommended the revised budget estimates for the financial year 2025-26, along with the

proposed budget estimates for the financial year 2026-27 amounting to Rs. 715 million. Furthermore,

the committee reviewed and recommended amendments to the honorarium policy and rates for late

sitting charges.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Budget, Higher Education Commission Islamabad,

Syed Samer Sibtain, Deputy Secretary Universities and Boards, Government of Sindh, Nawaz Ali

Tunio, Senate nominee Sanam Bhutto, Syndicate nominee Chander Kumar, Muneer Ahmed Khatian

and Zahid Soomro.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto appreciated the efforts of the Finance Department

and emphasized effective financial planning, transparency, and sustainable resource management for

the continued academic and institutional development of SABS University Jamshoro.