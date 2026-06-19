JAMSHORO (June 19, 2026): Shahede Allah Buksh (SABS) University of Art, Design and
Heritages Jamshoro held the 9 th meeting of its Finance and Planning Committee (FPC), chaired by
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto. During the meeting, Director Finance SABS University
Jamshoro, Imran Noor presented the budget estimates, financial affairs, and details of expenditures
before the committee members. Various important agenda items were discussed and reviewed for
recommendations and approval.
The committee confirmed the minutes of the 8 th meeting of the FPC held on April 8, 2026, and
reviewed the actions taken on the decisions of the previous meeting. The committee also discussed
and recommended the revised budget estimates for the financial year 2025-26, along with the
proposed budget estimates for the financial year 2026-27 amounting to Rs. 715 million. Furthermore,
the committee reviewed and recommended amendments to the honorarium policy and rates for late
sitting charges.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Budget, Higher Education Commission Islamabad,
Syed Samer Sibtain, Deputy Secretary Universities and Boards, Government of Sindh, Nawaz Ali
Tunio, Senate nominee Sanam Bhutto, Syndicate nominee Chander Kumar, Muneer Ahmed Khatian
and Zahid Soomro.
The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto appreciated the efforts of the Finance Department
and emphasized effective financial planning, transparency, and sustainable resource management for
the continued academic and institutional development of SABS University Jamshoro.
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