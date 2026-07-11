Islamabad Police Departments Mark Milestone in Electric Mobility Adoption with BYD EVs

Islamabad, June, 2026 – Mega Motor Company (MMC), the official partner of BYD in Pakistan, has delivered an additional fleet of BYD electric vehicles to Islamabad Capital Police and Islamabad Traffic Police, building on the departments’ earlier adoption of EVs as part of their fleet electrification programme. This expansion further supports the Capital’s sustainability objectives and reinforces its position as a pioneer in the adoption of electric mobility within Pakistan’s public sector.

On this occasion, senior leadership of BYD from China led by Mr. Liu Xueliang – Vice President of BYD Company Limited, General Manager of BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division, Mr. Ketsu Zhang – Deputy General Manger of BYD Aisa-Pacific Auto Sales Division, Mr. Lei Jian – Country Head BYD Pakistan, and Mr. Danish Khaliq – VP Sales & StrategyMega Motor Company were present to handover the vehicles.It was also attended by senior officials from Capital Police Department, including Mr. Muhammad Haroon Joya – Director General Safe City & DIG Traffic and Miss. Kainat Azhar Khan – Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad.

Talking about this milestone Mr. Muhammad Haroon Joya, Director General Safe City and DIG Traffic, said, “We have embarked on this journey to support the Prime Minister’s vision of Green Mobility Adoption, and we believe BYD was the right choice to help us achieve that objective. Islamabad Police has always taken pride in leading by example, and the adoption of electric vehicles is another step in that direction. Our long-term vision is to gradually

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