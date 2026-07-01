OICCI CSR Report: Foreign Investors Invest Rs15.33 Billion in Pakistan’s Social Development

OICCI launches its 2025 CSR Report highlighting Rs15.33 billion in social investments across Pakistan.

OICCI says its member companies invested more than Rs15.33 billion in corporate social responsibility initiatives during FY2025, benefiting over 44 million people across Pakistan.

KARACHI: OICCI CSR Report has revealed that member companies of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) invested Rs15.33 billion in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives during fiscal year 2025, benefiting more than 44 million people across Pakistan.

According to the report, CSR spending increased by 10% compared with the previous fiscal year, reflecting continued investment by foreign companies in healthcare, education, poverty reduction and disaster relief.

A significant Rs4.5 billion was allocated to flood relief and rehabilitation programmes, highlighting the private sector’s response to communities affected by natural disasters.

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OICCI said its approximately 200 member companies also contributed more than 13 million volunteer man-hours to social sector activities while working in partnership with 270 civil society organisations nationwide.

The report stated that most CSR investments were aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3) receiving the largest share of funding.

Healthcare initiatives attracted Rs6.5 billion, supporting free and subsidised medical services, hospital infrastructure, maternal healthcare and mental health programmes that reached more than 19 million people.

Education programmes received Rs1 billion, benefiting around 900,000 people through scholarships, digital learning initiatives, vocational training and improvements to school infrastructure.

Meanwhile, companies invested Rs645 million in poverty alleviation projects, including income-generation schemes, microfinance programmes and social protection initiatives that supported more than 1.2 million beneficiaries.

The report said CSR activities were implemented across Pakistan, with Sindh and Punjab accounting for nearly half of all interventions. Significant outreach also took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on the report, OICCI Secretary General M. Abdul Aleem said member companies continue to invest in communities beyond their commercial operations by supporting health, education and livelihood programmes across the country.

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Speaking as chief guest at the launch ceremony, Dr. Samuel Rizk, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Pakistan, said the report reflects the type of private-sector leadership needed to advance Pakistan’s development goals.

He added that aligning corporate investment with the Sustainable Development Goals contributes directly to national development and strengthens collaboration between businesses and development partners.

The report also highlighted OICCI members’ continued investment in climate action and environmental sustainability through initiatives focused on clean energy, water conservation and responsible consumption in support of Pakistan’s long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives.

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