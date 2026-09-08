SUPARCO hosts its fourth Space4Climate regional symposium in Karachi

Experts in Karachi discuss satellite-based climate intelligence, disaster risks, water resources, agriculture and environmental monitoring.

KARACHI, September 8, 2026: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) on Tuesday held its fourth regional symposium under the Space4Climate Initiative, focusing on the use of space technology to address climate challenges.

The event was organised through SUPARCO’s Space Applications Center for Climate Sciences (SACCS) at the PC Hotel in Karachi.

The symposium focused on coastal dynamics, mangroves, seawater intrusion, drought and heatwave risks, waterways, land-cover changes and crop monitoring.

It was the fourth event in SUPARCO’s seven-city National and Provincial Symposium Series. The series is being held in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad.

Experts Discuss Climate Challenges

The symposium brought together senior government officials, policymakers, scientists, researchers, development partners and academics.

Environmental experts also participated in discussions on climate resilience and sustainable development.

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Participants examined emerging climate risks facing Sindh and Pakistan. These included floods, disasters, deteriorating air quality, heatwaves and changing water resources.

They also highlighted the growing role of Earth observation technology in addressing these challenges.

Sindh Stresses Geospatial Technology

Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, Secretary of the Sindh Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department, was the keynote speaker.

He stressed the importance of advanced geospatial technologies in climate governance and disaster risk reduction.

Uqaili also called for stronger cooperation among institutions. He said scientific data was essential for climate adaptation, environmental protection and national resilience.

He highlighted several initiatives being pursued by the Sindh government. These include carbon monitoring, carbon financing and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

He also said 13 projects had been initiated to address climate change.

SUPARCO Highlights Role of Satellites

Zafar Iqbal, Member Space Application and Research Wing at SUPARCO, attended the event as chief guest.

He highlighted the growing impact of climate change across Pakistan.

These impacts include glacier melt, floods, droughts and heatwaves. Air pollution and pressure on agriculture and water resources are also increasing concerns.

Iqbal said Earth observation satellites, remote sensing and geospatial analytics had become essential for monitoring environmental changes.

He further highlighted SUPARCO’s role in converting satellite data into actionable climate intelligence.

According to him, space technology can support climate adaptation and sustainable development.

It can also contribute to disaster risk reduction, water management, food security and environmental monitoring.

Space4Climate Portal Demonstrated

A major feature of the symposium was a presentation on SUPARCO’s Space4Climate initiative.

Participants also witnessed a live demonstration of the Space4Climate Geospatial Portals.

The portals are designed to provide satellite-based information for decision-making by national and provincial institutions.

According to SUPARCO, the system integrates data from Pakistan’s satellite assets.

These include PRSS-1, SAR-1, the EO series and hyperspectral capabilities.

The platform provides near-real-time information on several environmental indicators.

These include greenhouse gases, air quality, glaciers, snow cover, waterways, land cover and coastal ecosystems.

Technical Sessions Focus on Sindh

Technical sessions covered waterways and land-cover dynamics, crop monitoring, air quality and environmental assessment.

Experts also discussed heatwave hazard assessment.

The sessions examined how satellite-derived information can support climate adaptation and disaster preparedness.

Moreover, participants discussed applications in agriculture, water management, urban planning and environmental protection.

The discussions highlighted the potential of geospatial analytics to strengthen climate planning across Sindh.

Experts Call for Greater Institutional Coordination

An interactive panel discussion focused on mainstreaming space-based information into provincial planning and development.

The discussion examined ways to build climate-resilient societies and infrastructure.

Participants stressed the need for stronger inter-agency coordination.

They also called for wider access to geospatial information and greater use of satellite-derived climate services.

The services could support disaster preparedness, natural resource management and environmental governance.

Symposium Issues Key Recommendations

The symposium concluded with recommendations for wider institutional adoption of Space4Climate services.

Participants called for stronger cooperation between scientific institutions and government departments.

They also recommended expanded capacity building in geospatial technologies.

Furthermore, experts stressed the continued development of operational climate information services.

Such services can support evidence-based policymaking and climate resilience.

Closing remarks were delivered by Raheem Sanaullah Chaudhry, Member Space Electronics Wing at SUPARCO.

The Karachi symposium forms part of SUPARCO’s wider effort to promote peaceful applications of space science and technology.

The initiative aims to support national development, environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

It also contributes to Pakistan’s commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

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