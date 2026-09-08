Pakistan Navy Marks Navy Day, Honours 1965 War Heroes

Pakistan Navy observes Navy Day and honours the sacrifices of naval heroes.

Navy Day commemorations highlighted the courage of naval personnel and the sacrifices of those who served in defence of Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI, September 8, 2026: The Pakistan Navy on Tuesday observed Navy Day, paying tribute to naval warriors who demonstrated courage during the 1965 War.

The day also honoured the legacy of professional excellence, courage and sacrifice carried forward by successive generations of naval personnel.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the commemorations reflected the Navy’s commitment to defending the country and remembering its fallen heroes.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf Recalls Operation SOMNATH

In his Navy Day message, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf said Operation SOMNATH demonstrated the impact a determined maritime force could achieve despite numerical and material constraints.

He said the operation reflected the courage and conviction of Pakistan’s naval personnel during the 1965 War.

According to the naval chief, that legacy continues to guide successive generations of the Pakistan Navy.

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He also linked the legacy of Operation SOMNATH to what he described as the Navy’s successful deterrence against the Indian Navy during Marka-e-Haq.

Tributes Paid to Naval Martyrs

Navy Day began with Quran Khawani and special prayers for the Shuhada.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf later laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

He also met families of fallen naval personnel.

During the meeting, the naval chief acknowledged the sacrifices and resilience of the martyrs’ families.

Commemorations Held Across Pakistan

Navy Day events were organised at naval establishments across the country.

The commemorations paid tribute to naval personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Navy reiterated the importance of courage, professionalism and sacrifice in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests.

The day served as a reminder of the service and dedication of naval personnel across generations.

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