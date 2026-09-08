Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal addresses the Asia-Pacific Media Forum in Shenzhen.

Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal says stronger media ties can deepen mutual understanding and support cooperation across the Asia-Pacific.

SHENZHEN : Minister of State for Climate Change and Environment Coordination Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal has stressed the importance of Pakistan-China media cooperation in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting shared prosperity across the Asia-Pacific.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Media Forum in Shenzhen, she said lasting partnerships depended not only on infrastructure and investment.

She said shared stories, trust and mutual understanding were equally important.

Media Cooperation Can Strengthen Regional Ties

The forum brought together ministers, policymakers, media leaders, journalists, experts, business representatives and think-tank communities from across the Asia-Pacific.

It was hosted by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Xinhua News Agency and the People’s Government of Guangdong Province.

Dr Shezra said such platforms provided opportunities to exchange views and strengthen professional and institutional links.

She also highlighted their role in building mutual understanding and exploring new avenues for regional cooperation.

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The minister conveyed greetings from the Government of Pakistan to the Chinese government, Xinhua leadership and the forum organisers.

Xinhua Urdu Service Highlighted

Dr Shezra praised Xinhua News Agency for its contribution to Pakistan-China understanding.

She specifically highlighted Xinhua’s Urdu Service.

According to the minister, the service has become an important bridge between the two peoples. It brings Chinese developments and perspectives to Pakistani audiences in their own language.

She also appreciated Xinhua Editor-in-Chief Lyv Yansong for his welcome and hospitality.

75 Years of Pakistan-China Relations

Dr Shezra said the forum was taking place at an important moment for bilateral relations.

The year 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

It also marks the “China Year” of APEC.

The minister described Pakistan-China ties as “rock solid”. She noted that both countries refer to their relationship as an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Over the past 75 years, she said, Pakistan and China had supported each other through periods of change and difficulty.

She added that both sides were now working towards an even closer community with a shared future.

CPEC Enters New Phase

The minister said bilateral cooperation had expanded beyond traditional areas.

It now covers the economy, connectivity, agriculture, minerals, science and technology, climate action, green development, education and media.

She described the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the flagship of bilateral cooperation.

According to Dr Shezra, CPEC is entering a new phase focused on industrial cooperation, connectivity, exports, technology transfer and employment.

“As we move into CPEC 2.0, our focus is shifting from infrastructure to industrialization—from roads and power plants to exports, technology transfer, and job creation,” she said.

She stressed that the economic transformation linked to CPEC required accurate, sustained and responsible media coverage.

Pakistan Expands Media Partnerships

Dr Shezra said Pakistan and China had developed a broad framework of media cooperation.

The framework includes news agencies, broadcasters, film and documentary communities.

It also involves regular content-sharing and institutional exchanges.

Pakistan Television, she added, has been working on joint production projects with Chinese counterparts.

These projects aim to bring Chinese perspectives to Pakistani viewers and Pakistani perspectives to audiences in China.

China-Pakistan Information Corridor

The minister also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to establish the China-Pakistan Information Corridor (CPIC).

The proposed platform would bring together media organisations, think tanks, universities, youth, businesses and cultural stakeholders.

Dr Shezra said the initiative aims to improve structured information exchange and strengthen people-to-people connectivity.

It also seeks to develop a coherent bilateral narrative based on stronger engagement between Pakistani and Chinese institutions.

She said the initiative had moved from its formation towards active coordination.

Universities, media organisations and cultural institutions are increasingly participating in the process.

Call for Cooperation Over Division

Dr Shezra called for greater regional cooperation across the Asia-Pacific.

She said shared prosperity should be built through cooperation rather than coercion.

She also advocated open trade instead of barriers and dialogue instead of division.

“Pakistan remains firmly committed to multilateralism,” she said.

The minister added that every country, regardless of its size, should have a stake in the region’s future.

Media Urged to Promote Informed Debate

Dr Shezra urged media professionals to report on regional cooperation using available evidence.

She said responsible reporting could help the public better understand the opportunities facing the Asia-Pacific.

In her concluding remarks, she reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to stronger media, cultural, economic and people-to-people ties with China.

She also expressed confidence that the media consensus developed at the forum would contribute to the region’s wider agenda.

China is preparing to host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen in November.

Dr Shezra said Pakistan looked forward to working with regional partners to turn the forum’s consensus into lasting shared prosperity.

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