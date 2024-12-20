Karachi: Sudan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Saleh Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddiq, visited the central office of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) along with Honorary Consul Aleem Adil Sheikh and a delegation.

During his meeting with representatives of the business community, Ambassador Siddiq discussed Sudan’s current situation, highlighting political, economic, social, and security challenges faced by the country. The dialogue focused on exploring opportunities for Pakistani exports amid Sudan’s industrial, business, and production crises caused by the ongoing conflict. Practical steps and mechanisms to enhance trade relations were also deliberated.

Both sides agreed to strengthen collaboration through regular meetings and exchange of delegations between FPCCI and Sudan’s business community apex bodies. They emphasized the importance of fostering effective communication to promote bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

In a joint appeal, the Sudanese Ambassador and FPCCI urged the international community to play a constructive and effective role in restoring peace in Sudan.

Earlier, FPCCI Vice President Asif Inam warmly welcomed the Sudanese delegation and presented a commemorative shield to Ambassador Siddiq.

Furthermore, FPCCI Vice President Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry expressed concern over Sudan’s deteriorating conditions. He noted that the 19-month-long conflict, coupled with devastating floods, has displaced over 10 million people, leaving many in dire need. He highlighted the severe famine, with 2.5 million people on the brink of starvation, particularly affecting women and children.

Chaudhry praised the humanitarian efforts of organizations like Al-Khidmat Foundation and other Pakistani entities in aiding Sudan. He stressed the need for businesses, welfare organizations, and philanthropists to step up and support their Sudanese brothers in these critical times.

He further emphasized that global stakeholders must act responsibly to ensure lasting peace, address famine and poverty, and stabilize Sudan politically and economically. “It is a moral and urgent responsibility of the international community to address Sudan’s crisis,” he added.