Rawalpindi: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed an Emergency Prohibition Order on String Beverages Private Limited, an unregistered carbonated drinks facility in Rawat Industrial Estate, after inspectors identified multiple food safety violations during an inspection conducted on 16 June 2026.

According to the inspection findings, officials discovered unapproved and unregistered beverage products stored at the site. The authority also raised concerns that the company’s products, marketed as “Big Apple” and “Biggie Lychee”, closely resembled existing beverage brands already available in the market.

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Inspectors reported several additional violations, including the absence of an Integrated Pest Management system, stagnant water inside the premises, accumulation of junk material and improper handling of raw ingredients. Authorities also stated that sweeteners used in the beverages were not declared on product labels, while packaging materials had been stored directly on the floor.

As part of enforcement measures, officials collected one sample each of Biggie Lychee carbonated lychee-flavoured drink and Big Apple carbonated apple-flavoured drink for laboratory analysis.

Inspection records showed that authorities had previously marked the unit as temporarily closed and not operational on 8 December 2025 before issuing the Emergency Prohibition Order on 16 June 2026.

The Punjab Food Authority said production and sale of the identified products will remain suspended until the company meets all food safety requirements and regulatory standards.