Lahore – June 22, 2026: Islamabad Police has inducted a large fleet of RIDDARA electric pickup trucks, supplied by Capital Smart Motors (CSM), in a move officials are calling a landmark step for sustainable mobility in Pakistan’s public sector promoting BEVs as per the Government’s vision.

The handover took place at the Islamabad Police facility, with a large number of RIDDARA units joining the police fleet, among the first large scale inductions of all electric pickups into law enforcement in the country.

The shift away from conventional fuel vehicles is aimed at supporting cleaner, more efficient patrol and operational duties.

The move reflects the shared vision of Capital Smart Motors to bring electric mobility into Pakistan’s institutional and public sector fleets, not just the private passenger market. Vice Chairman Jahanzaib Zahid has voiced sustainable, future ready investment, to drive a broader push towards energy efficient transport solutions.

Under CEO Imran Zahid, Capital Smart Motors has expanded its EV portfolio significantly, bringing multiple international electric brands into Pakistan. The RIDDARA rollout to Islamabad Police reflects his continued focus on practical, fleet ready BEV solutions for institutional and government clients.

Capital Smart Motors COO Abid S. Usmani has also played a key role in this push, with his leadership focused on ensuring CSM’s EV offerings are dependable and fleet ready for institutional clients, including law enforcement and, potentially, the armed forces in future phases while the company is fast developing its local manufacturing facilities.

Industry watchers say public sector adoption, especially by police and security agencies, plays a key role in building national confidence in electric vehicles. As Pakistan moves further into its BEV transition, the RIDDARA induction marks a tangible step forward, linking corporate vision with the country’s wider sustainability goals.