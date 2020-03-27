Stay United and Connected with Zong 4G

ISLAMABAD – In response to coronavirus outbreak, Zong 4G has announced a comprehensive plan to maintain network services, assist government authorities, facilitate customers and ensure that the economy continues functioning digitally. The plan has been designed to ensure that during this crisis, Zong 4G continues providing uninterrupted services, as connectivity is key for both customers and businesses. As a responsible corporate entity, Zong 4G has also initiated a country-wide awareness drive across all channels.

Zong’s 6 point First-Response Plan includes:

Augmenting Network Capacity

Maintaining the reliability and capacity of the Network for the customers is the No. 1 priority for Zong 4G, while ensuring the safety and protection of all employees.

Facilitating Customers Customers can access My Zong App, Online Recharge Portal and Zong 4G’s website without the consumption of their data and mobile balance Customers can recharge their balance in the comfort of their homes, through online banking systems and digital financial payment services Special Offers To ease customers’ financial burden and providing convenience, Zong 4G has removed service fee from its ‘Yaari load’, balance transfer services between two Zong subscribers Zong 4G has extended Recharge validity, which shall give our customers extended grace period to remain connected Supporting key government departments The default ring back tone (RBT) has been changed to government provided information about COVID-19 Customers can access Government’s Corona website (covid.gov.pk) and WHO (https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019) websites for free COVID-19 updates for customers Zong 4G has launched an innovative hotline service – Now Zong customers can dial 4343 free of charge and through an IVR assisted module, can connect to their local hospital or government helpline for immediate help A dedicated webpage has been established on the website to provide COVID-19 updates to the customers social awareness Zong has started an awareness drive to share key COVID related information with its entire base All social media channels are being used for creating awareness

“In these testing times we want our customers to know that we are here for them. Our teams are working around the clock to ensure that our customers stay connected with their loved ones and remain connected with their workplaces.

Our ambition is to connect people and organization – through our mobile connectivity, communication services, and our corporate and IoT solutions”, said Mr Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO Zong 4G.

He continued: “I would like to urge my Zong family to observe social-distancing and fight this pandemic as a united nation. Together, by following the guidelines laid out by the health authorities, we can beat this!”

