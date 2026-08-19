State Life promotes Mehmood Ahmed to Deputy General Manager after a major digital transformation of insurance operations.

His expanded role comes after a major technology overhaul that cut underwriting turnaround times from days to hours across State Life’s operations.

KARACHI: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan has promoted Mr. Mehmood Ahmed to Deputy General Manager (DGM), following a major digital transformation of its insurance operations.

Ahmed will also serve as Divisional Head of Group & Pension (G&P) and Corporate Insurance. His promotion marks a new phase in State Life’s efforts to modernise its services and expand technology-driven operations.

From manual processes to digital operations

Ahmed has played a central role in State Life’s technology transformation over the past two years. He previously served as Regional In-charge of the PHS Multan Region before becoming Divisional Head of Underwriting.

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During his tenure, he helped move the insurer away from decades-old manual and paper-based procedures. The transformation introduced a more integrated digital system for underwriting and reporting.

State Life said the initiative has improved accessibility, processing speed and service delivery across the country.

Underwriting turnaround cut to hours

One of the most notable changes involved underwriting turnaround time. The process previously took an average of seven days.

The new system has reduced that period to around half a day. In many cases, teams can now complete the process within hours.

The digital system has also expanded access for field agents working in remote areas. Agents in locations ranging from Skardu to Dera Bugti can upload proposals digitally and receive results much faster.

State Life also introduced centralised underwriting and reporting across seven key regions.

Leadership credits teams for transformation

The transformation received support from State Life’s executive leadership, including the CEO and Executive Director. Marketing, IT and Underwriting teams also contributed to the initiative.

Institutional leadership described the shift as a major challenge because it involved replacing decades of established practices.

The organisation said strong leadership support and teamwork helped turn the digital vision into an operational reality.

Ahmed’s promotion now places him in charge of a broader portfolio. His responsibilities include Group & Pension and Corporate Insurance alongside his new DGM role.

State Life looks to expand digital services

The expanded mandate is expected to support State Life’s efforts to strengthen corporate insurance and customer-focused financial services.

The organisation’s recent technological progress has created a foundation for faster processing and more centralised operations.

Ahmed’s new role also reflects management’s confidence in his ability to lead large-scale institutional innovation.

State Life is now positioned to build on the transformation and further expand technology-based insurance services across Pakistan.

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