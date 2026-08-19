Pakistan’s armed forces pay tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed on his 55th shahadat anniversary.

Pakistan’s armed forces pay tribute to Nishan-e-Haider recipient Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas on the 55th anniversary of his martyrdom.

RAWALPINDI, August 20, 2026: Pakistan’s armed forces on Thursday paid tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider recipient, on the 55th anniversary of his martyrdom.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, led the tribute.

The armed forces described Rashid Minhas as a symbol of courage, patriotism and devotion to duty.

Rashid Minhas remembered for exceptional courage

Rashid Minhas made the ultimate sacrifice on August 20, 1971, while defending Pakistan’s sovereignty and honour.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the young pilot displayed exceptional courage and determination during an extraordinary challenge.

His actions reflected a strong commitment to duty and the defence of the country.

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The military said his sacrifice continues to represent the highest ideals of loyalty and patriotism.

Armed forces reaffirm commitment to Pakistan

The people and armed forces of Pakistan paid solemn homage to the fallen officer.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The armed forces said Pakistan’s national interests would remain central to their responsibilities.

Rashid Minhas received the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military award for gallantry. His name remains closely associated with courage and sacrifice in the country’s military history.

A legacy that continues to inspire

The armed forces said the legacy of Rashid Minhas continues to inspire Pakistan’s younger generations.

His sacrifice remains a reminder of the importance of courage, loyalty and responsibility.

The ISPR said his devotion to duty would continue to serve as an enduring example for the nation and its armed forces.

On the anniversary of his martyrdom, Pakistan once again paid tribute to a soldier whose sacrifice became part of the country’s national memory.

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