JS Bank receives recognition for its digital banking app at the Asian Banking & Finance Fintech Awards 2026.

The Pakistani bank is recognised for digital innovation, including its AI-powered JSense assistant and Face ID transaction technology.

JS Bank has won the Mobile App Award at the Asian Banking & Finance Fintech Awards 2026, recognising its efforts to advance digital banking in Pakistan.

The award, announced in Karachi on August 19, highlights the bank’s mobile application and its growing range of technology-driven financial services.

Among the app’s key features is JSense, described by the bank as Pakistan’s first in-app AI banking assistant. The tool allows customers to interact with the application conversationally and access information about products, services and discounts.

The JS Bank award adds to the bank’s growing focus on technology as it seeks to make everyday banking faster and more convenient for customers.

AI assistant adds a new layer to digital banking

JSense allows users to communicate with the banking application through conversational interactions.

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Customers can use the feature to find information about the bank’s products and services without navigating through multiple sections of the application.

The bank said the technology forms part of its wider strategy to integrate digital innovation into everyday financial services.

The app also offers several other digital banking functions designed to simplify transactions.

Face ID replaces traditional OTP approval

Another major feature is Pay in a Blink, which uses Face ID-based transaction approval.

The service allows customers to approve eligible transactions without relying on traditional One-Time Passwords.

The application also provides Raast transfers, QR payments and debit card management.

Together, these features give customers access to several banking functions through a single mobile platform.

JS Bank highlights technology strategy

JS Bank President and CEO Basir Shamsie said the bank has focused on technological innovation throughout its digital transformation.

He pointed to the bank’s launch of WhatsApp Banking and the introduction of JSense as examples of its efforts to make financial services easier to access.

Shamsie said the latest recognition reinforces the bank’s commitment to innovation within Pakistan’s financial sector.

The award also reflects the growing importance of mobile applications as banks compete to deliver faster, simpler and more personalised digital services.

Asian Banking & Finance recognises fintech innovation

The Asian Banking & Finance Fintech Awards recognise financial institutions and fintech companies across Asia for achievements in financial technology and digital innovation.

JS Bank’s latest award places its mobile banking platform among the region’s recognised digital banking initiatives.

The recognition comes as Pakistan’s banking sector continues to expand its use of artificial intelligence, digital payments and mobile-first financial services.

For JS Bank, the award provides further recognition of its efforts to combine banking with emerging technologies while improving the customer experience.

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