KARACHI: Speakers at a Legal Rights Forum consultative meeting called for stronger and more autonomous local governments in Sindh, saying greater decentralisation could help resolve public problems more effectively.

MPA Dr Fozia Hameed and MPA Syed Shariq Jamal attended the meeting, where participants discussed governance reforms and the need to transfer powers and resources to the grassroots level.

The speakers argued that local government institutions should receive greater administrative and financial authority to respond to the needs of communities.

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They also stressed the need to establish new administrative units, saying such measures could bring government services closer to citizens and improve administrative efficiency.

The participants said a strong municipal system remains essential for addressing everyday public issues. They highlighted the importance of empowering local institutions rather than concentrating decision-making at higher levels of government.

The meeting also focused on the relationship between decentralisation and better governance. Speakers said transferring resources and responsibilities to the grassroots could allow local authorities to respond more quickly to issues affecting residents.

They maintained that empowered local governments could play a central role in improving public service delivery and strengthening accountability.

The discussion concluded with an emphasis on continuing efforts to develop an effective local governance structure in Sindh, with greater authority, resources and administrative capacity at the local level.

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