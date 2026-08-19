Analysts at a Karachi memorial lecture identify political, social and institutional divisions as major obstacles to national cohesion.

KARACHI: Justice, equality, constitutional supremacy and public trust are essential for strengthening national unity, speakers said at a discussion in Karachi.

Bazm-e-Mukalma Pakistan organised the 39th Professor Karrar Hussain Memorial Lecture at Rabat Hall, Bahadurabad. The session focused on the causes of weak national unity and possible ways to address them.

Senior analysts Syed Muzafar Ejaz and Mazhar Abbas said national unity could not develop through slogans alone. They argued that citizens need confidence in institutions, equal treatment under the law and a political system that respects constitutional principles.

The speakers also identified religious, linguistic, provincial and class-based divisions as major challenges to social cohesion.

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The discussion highlighted national unity as a broader issue linked to justice, democratic continuity and public confidence in state institutions.

Mazhar Abbas stressed that institutions should operate within their constitutional boundaries. He also underlined the importance of press freedom and the public’s right to choose its representatives.

The speakers said democratic continuity could help create stronger political and social stability. They also argued that addressing public grievances remains important for building confidence between citizens and institutions.

The event concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session.

Participants raised questions about national identity, constitutional supremacy, the political system, provincial grievances and the role of state institutions.

The discussion provided an opportunity for attendees to examine the challenges facing national cohesion and consider possible institutional and political remedies.

The speakers maintained that stronger democratic practices, constitutional governance and greater public trust could provide a foundation for a more united society.

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