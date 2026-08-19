STMU hosts a Seerat-un-Nabi Conference in Islamabad to highlight timeless guidance for humanity.

Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University conference in Islamabad brings scholars and professionals together to explore the Prophet Muhammad’s (S.A.W.W.) enduring model for society and leadership.

ISLAMABAD: Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) hosted a Seerat-un-Nabi Conference in Islamabad to explore the timeless guidance of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W.W.).

The conference carried the theme “Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W.W.) as a Role Model for Humanity – Guidance for All Times.” Scholars, academics, professionals and institutional leaders attended the event.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal joined the conference as chief guest. Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar, Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan, attended as the guest of honour.

Speakers discuss the relevance of Seerah

Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Vice Chancellor of STMU, addressed the gathering alongside Zia Ul Mustafa Awan, President of the House of Professionals.

Senior university academics also participated in the event. They included Dr Amir, Dr Amna, Dr Raisa Gul, Dr Nayyer and Dr Tauseef.

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Speakers highlighted the universal message of the Seerah Mubarak. They said the life of the Holy Prophet (S.A.W.W.) offers guidance for every generation.

The Seerat Conference also examined the Prophet’s approach to leadership, governance, education and healthcare. Speakers discussed its relevance to business ethics, social justice, diplomacy and human relationships.

Justice, compassion and integrity highlighted

The speakers stressed the importance of justice, compassion and integrity in modern society. They also highlighted tolerance, accountability, equality and service to humanity.

According to the participants, these values can help individuals and institutions address many challenges facing society today.

The conference also focused on practical applications of Seerah teachings. Speakers discussed how its principles could guide modern social, economic and professional practices.

They said ethical leadership remains essential for building stronger institutions. They also stressed the role of values-based education in developing responsible citizens.

STMU reaffirms commitment to ethical leadership

The conference provided a platform for scholars and professionals to exchange views on contemporary challenges. Participants explored ways to apply the teachings of the Holy Prophet (S.A.W.W.) in everyday life and institutional decision-making.

Speakers maintained that Seerah guidance does not belong to one particular era or profession. Instead, they described it as an enduring model for humanity.

The event concluded with a call for greater emphasis on ethical conduct, social responsibility and values-based education.

Through the initiative, Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University reaffirmed its commitment to promoting ethical leadership and societal development through the timeless teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W.W.).

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