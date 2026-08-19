New electric cranes, e-trucks and cargo-handling equipment will expand terminal capacity while supporting Pakistan’s push towards greener logistics.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan has announced a $76 million investment in advanced equipment as part of a major expansion and modernisation programme for 2026 and 2027.

The investment will introduce two electric remote-controlled Quay Cranes, 17 electric remote-controlled Rubber Tyre Gantry Cranes, 70 e-trucks and 50 trailers at the deep-water container terminal in Karachi.

The company said it has already received its first batch of equipment this year. The shipment includes 20 e-trucks, 10 trailers, a reach stacker and an empty handler.

The latest investment forms part of Hutchison Ports Pakistan’s wider modernisation strategy. The company expects its cumulative investment in the terminal to exceed $690 million by the end of 2026.

The expansion aims to increase handling capacity, improve productivity and strengthen Karachi’s role as a major maritime gateway for regional trade.

Electric equipment to support greener operations

The new equipment will also accelerate the terminal’s shift towards electrification.

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Hutchison Ports Pakistan said the move supports Hutchison Ports Group’s global sustainability objectives by reducing emissions across its cargo-handling operations.

The company expects fleet electrification to contribute to supply-chain decarbonisation while helping Pakistan advance its wider sustainable development goals.

CS Kim, CEO of Hutchison Ports Pakistan, said the company’s continued investment reflects its commitment to Pakistan’s economic development and maritime sector.

He said the company was working with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Karachi Port Trust and the government to support the goal of developing Pakistan into a major transshipment hub.

According to Kim, the use of advanced technology will help improve vessel turnaround times, streamline cargo handling and create long-term economic benefits.

Terminal seeks land for examination area

As part of its broader upgrade programme, Hutchison Ports Pakistan has also submitted a proposal to the government seeking additional land.

The proposed site would allow the company to establish a Centralized Examination Area.

The facility is intended to improve cargo examination and support more efficient logistics operations.

The proposal aligns with the maritime development agenda of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Karachi Port Trust and the federal government.

A centralised examination facility could help streamline trade processes while supporting the development of a larger logistics hub around Karachi’s port infrastructure.

Investment strengthens Karachi’s maritime role

The latest Hutchison Ports Pakistan investment comes as Pakistan seeks to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of its maritime trade infrastructure.

The company said its ongoing investment programme will expand terminal capacity and improve operational performance while introducing cleaner technologies.

With cumulative investment expected to cross $690 million by the end of 2026, Hutchison Ports Pakistan is positioning its Karachi terminal as a key part of the country’s long-term maritime and logistics ambitions.

The combination of automation, electric equipment and expanded infrastructure could help improve cargo movement and strengthen Pakistan’s position as a regional trade and transshipment hub.

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