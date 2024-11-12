Karachi, 12 November 2024: Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) Pakistan recently implemented an improved

IATA EASY PAY solution tailor made for the Pakistan market to streamline BSP ticketing and payment

processes for IATA Agents in Pakistan. This closed-loop solution enables IATA Agents to pre-fund their

IATA EASY PAY accounts which will be used to issue airline tickets and additional air travel-related

services.

SCB’s open APIs and virtual account / ledger capabilities drive end-to-end efficiency and transparency

from Agent onboarding to Airline settlements. It reduces credit risk and offers an additional payment

channel for IATA Agents. This will also significantly boost the airlines’ liquidity due to faster settlement.

Shiraz Hyder, Head of Transaction Banking, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan stated, “This bespoke

IATA EASY PAY solution underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and efficient digital

financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Standard Chartered is focused on providing

seamless support to drive operational efficiency so that the air travel industry can deliver on its core

business with ease.”

“IATA EASY PAY is an additional payment solution for Pakistan’s travel agent community when issuing

tickets via the BSP. Working with Standard Chartered Bank has allowed us to improve on the service

offering for the Pakistan market. This will better support the business of travel agents in Pakistan,” said

Feroze Jamall, IATA’s Country Manager for Pakistan.

Standard Chartered and IATA have planned roadshows in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore for the

awareness of IATA agents on using this solution effectively.