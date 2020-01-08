KARACHI – Pakistan’s premium sports management organization, Sportsfever360 has turned three this year! From promoting local talent to creating numerous fresh opportunities for the budding sports stars of the country, the company has worked with complete dedication to ensure every sport gets its due share. Within a span of three years, Sportsfever360 has dwelled into the world of football, squash, wrestling, hockey, boxing, badminton and many such sports which failed to get recognition amongst the masses.

The passion of a few individuals has now been transformed into a holistic vision; Sportsfever360 can duly take the credit that it is amongst the pioneer organizations in Pakistan which is working for the development of the sports industry in the country, independently.

However, no journey is complete without a few setbacks and challenges. The organization did face a lot of them too but their resilience over powered everything and they continued to propel ahead with full force. In just 3 years, Sportsfever360 has successfully organized more than 500+ matches for sports enthusiasts. A key achievement being conduction of Corporate and Amateur Leagues for working professionals who were unable to pursue their passion due to job routines.

Sportsfever360 provided them a platform to showcase their talent through these leagues, engaging many multinationals in local leagues. Through this endeavor, they have given weekend cricket a different flavor, adding on to the delight of people. Now cricket is not just restricted to domestic or international level but has expanded much further than that. Apart from arranging leagues, another active domain for Sportsfever360 has been its Production services in which it has greatly excelled. The organization has been behind HD Production for many national and international clients. It has executed numerous projects with Pakistan Cricket Board as well, covering both domestic and international tournaments.

Sportsfever360 has left no area of Pakistan untouched and have even gone to remote areas of South Punjab including Lodhran for coverage of local cricket matches. This has immensely benefitted the domestic structure. At first people just knew cricketers who played for the national team but now local players have started getting recognition because organizations such as Sportsfever360 are bringing them into limelight. The cherry on the cake is that players from different sports fields are getting an opportunity to shine as well.

The evolution continues in the third year too, there are multiple other domains in which the company has already started tapping in, mainly online digital scoring platform, Score 360, online blog portal, blog 360 and the third venture being Shop360, a one point solution to purchase all sports goods.

With an ambition to grow further and touch new heights, Sportsfever360 is ready to revamp the field of sports in Pakistan. CEO Sportsfever360 Sohaib Irfan expresses similar desires, “For us integration of technology into sports is crucial therefore we will now be focusing a lot on providing technology driven solutions which could further enhance prospects for sportsmen in Pakistan. Our goal is to bring the best possible facilities to Pakistan and strengthen sports infrastructure of the country.”

Like this: Like Loading...