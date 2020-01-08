Pakistan can never again be part of any war : PM asks FM, CAOS to covey clear message

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday asked Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United States of America (USA) to meet his counterparts, and convey a clear message that Pakistan was ready to play its role for peace, but it could never again be part of any war.

He also asked Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to contact relevant military leaders of Iran, KSA and USA to convey the same message.

“I have asked FM Qureshi to visit Iran, KSA & USA to meet with respective foreign ministers, Secretary of State; & COAS Gen Bajwa to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play it’s role for peace but it can never again be part of any war,” the prime minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

