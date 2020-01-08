Imran Khan
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Pakistan can never again be part of any war : PM asks FM, CAOS to covey clear message

Posted on Author Desk Staff Comment(0)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday asked Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United States of America (USA) to meet his counterparts, and convey a clear message that Pakistan was ready to play its role for peace, but it could never again be part of any war.

He also asked Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to contact relevant military leaders of Iran, KSA and USA to convey the same message.

“I have asked FM Qureshi to visit Iran, KSA & USA to meet with respective foreign ministers, Secretary of State; & COAS Gen Bajwa to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play it’s role for peace but it can never again be part of any war,” the prime minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

Desk Staff
http://www.theazb.com

Related Articles
ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINE

First ‘Aquaman’ Trailer Makes a Splash at Comic-Con

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Aquaman is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. It is intended to be the sixth installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film is directed by James Wan, with a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall, from a story by Wan, Beall, and Geoff Johns. It stars Jason Momoa as the title character, with Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya […]

Two ships of Pakistan
HEADLINE

Pakistan’s Two Ships Arrive at South African Port under Diplomatic Mission

Posted on Author Desk Staff

SIMONS – Two ships of Pakistan have arrived at South Africa port Simons’ town under the country’s naval diplomatic mission. According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the Mission Commander held important meetings with South African officials and discussed matters of mutual interest including the promotion of maritime cooperation. He also apprised the South African […]
PAKISTAN

COAS, Azerbaijan State Border Service Chief discuss regional Peace & Stability

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Rawalpindi: Chief of State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. According to ISPR, matters of mutual and professional interest, including regional peace and stability, were discussed during the meeting. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism and achievements in […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.