Antique Cars Museum, Pakistan’s first online museum of vintage & classic cars held its 3rd Annual

Antique Cars Show at the historic and majestic Frere hall in Karachi as its befitting back drop.

It was a free for public event and people of all ages and segments of society came in huge numbers to

see these wonderful antique cars that you don’t see every day on the roads of Pakistan.

There were 120 antique cars on display with the youngest being 30 years old and the oldest one 101

years old.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoaib Qureshy, Founder Antique Cars Museum said that, “Antique cars are a

part of art and culture of any country and such a show helps showcase the country’s soft image”.

“Interestingly, we don’t have any classic car museum in Pakistan so such a show helps create a one-day

real life museum display for people. If we can somehow get government or private sector support with

space, we would love to make Pakistan’s first physical car museum in Karachi for people to enjoy it all

year round”.

“My objective through the Antique Cars Museum which I founded 3 years ago was to showcase on a

single platform the great historic and globally priceless antique cars that we have in Pakistan so that the

world can also see that we are no lesser than in any other part of the world. Also I wanted to show the

Pakistani love for these automotive treasures and how our passionate antique car collectors take care of

these cars and preserve them despite the huge challenges that we face here”, said Shoaib Qureshy.

To see all the photos and videos of this antique cars show please visit the Instagram page

@antiquecarspakistan.