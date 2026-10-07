From her 2006 radio debut in Pakistan to broadcasting in Dubai, the presenter reflects on two decades across radio, television, events, digital media and education

DUBAI: Pakistani radio broadcaster, television presenter and professional emcee Sophiya Anjam is marking 20 years in media, celebrating a career that began with FM91 in Pakistan and has since expanded across broadcasting, live events, digital media and education.

Anjam made her radio debut on December 13, 2006, with FM91. She entered Pakistan’s growing private FM sector at a time when a new generation of female broadcasters was helping transform the country’s radio landscape.

Over the past two decades, she has built a diverse media career and become a familiar host at major entertainment and live-event platforms. She has also served as the official host of Soul Fest.

From Pakistan to the UAE

Anjam’s professional journey has included events featuring prominent personalities such as Atif Aslam, Ranveer Singh, Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir, alongside assignments for major brands and organisations.

Her work has taken her across Pakistan as well as the UAE, Türkiye, Thailand, Malaysia, Spain, Italy and the United States.

In September 2023, she relocated to Dubai, beginning a new international chapter in her career. She returned to radio in the UAE with Vibe FM 105.4 in October 2024 and continues to connect with Pakistani and multicultural audiences.

She currently serves as the only Pakistani radio jockey working on radio in Dubai, according to her profile.

Recognition Across Media

The 20-year milestone follows a series of recent recognitions. Anjam was named Best Emcee of the Year in April 2026 and RJ of the Year in August 2026.

Her earlier honours include recognition from Governor House Punjab in 2021, the Gulf News and Being She Excellence in Media Award, and the United Nations Global Peace Council’s Media Person of the Year award.

She has also been granted a UAE Golden Visa in recognition of her professional contributions to media and entertainment.

Expanding Into Education and Mentorship

Beyond broadcasting and event hosting, Anjam has expanded her work into education and mentorship.

She has taught Media and Public Speaking at LUMS and serves as the Official Podcaster for Manipal University Dubai.

She is also the founder of The S Studio, where she is developing initiatives focused on media education, mentoring and creator development.

Reflecting on her 20-year journey, Anjam said the first step into radio in 2006 had opened opportunities she could not have anticipated.

“When I started radio in Pakistan in 2006, I could never have imagined where that first step would take me. To now be working across radio, television, events and digital platforms internationally makes this milestone particularly meaningful.”

As she enters her third decade in media, Anjam says her focus is increasingly turning towards developing emerging talent and sharing the experience she has gained during two decades in a rapidly changing industry.

About Sophiya Anjam

Sophiya Anjam is a Pakistan-born radio broadcaster, television presenter and professional emcee with 20 years of experience across media, entertainment and live events.

She began her broadcasting career in Pakistan in 2006 and has since worked across Pakistan and the UAE, alongside international assignments. She is the founder of The S Studio and remains involved in media education, mentorship and creator development.

Follow THE AZB