October 7, 2026

Naveed Wahid Takes Law and Order Advisory Role at Sparks Business Club

Web Desk October 7, 2026

Wahid previously served as President of the SBC Law & Order Committee from 2024 to 2026. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Shah Industries and serves as Chief of CPLC West.

Naveed Wahid appointed Advisor Law and Order at Sparks Business Club

Naveed Wahid, Advisor Law & Order at Sparks Business Club.

KARACHI: Business leader Mr. Naveed Wahid has taken on the role of Advisor — Law & Order at the Sparks Business Club (SBC), bringing extensive experience in business, industrial affairs, law and order, and institutional representation.

Wahid previously served as President of the SBC Law & Order Committee from 2024 to 2026. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Shah Industries and serves as Chief of CPLC West.

Extensive Experience in Business and Law & Order

Naveed Wahid has held several leadership positions representing the business community and industrial sector.

He served as Convener of the FPCCI Law & Order Committee, Sindh Region, in 2022–2023 and previously served as Vice President of the SITE Association during 2018–2019.

His professional experience includes engagement with law enforcement, security, industrial development and business-sector issues. His background has also involved representing the concerns of businesses on matters related to law and order and the operating environment.

Sparks Business Club Welcomes His Leadership

The Sparks Business Club said Wahid’s experience would strengthen its Law & Order advisory framework.

His role is expected to support the club’s engagement on issues affecting businesses, particularly security, law enforcement and the broader business environment.

The club welcomed his continued guidance and leadership as Advisor — Law & Order, highlighting his experience across business and institutional platforms.

 

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