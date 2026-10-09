Solar Pakistan 2026 opened at the Karachi Expo Centre on Friday, bringing together more than 350 companies from 15 countries. The three-day exhibition will continue until October 11, showcasing technologies and investment opportunities in renewable energy.

Organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., the event has attracted policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders, energy experts, investors and renewable energy professionals.

The exhibition aims to encourage collaboration and accelerate the adoption of solar power across Pakistan. It also highlights Sindh’s potential to support the country’s transition towards cleaner and more affordable energy.

FPCCI Vice President Calls for Alternative Energy

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), attended the inauguration as chief guest. He appreciated Fakt Exhibitions for organising the event and stressed the need to adopt alternative energy sources.

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He noted that solar power is already helping households, farms and small businesses reduce energy costs. It is also supporting industrial activity.

Magoon urged the private sector, innovators, academic institutions and policymakers to work together. He said coordinated efforts could help Sindh play a leading role in Pakistan’s clean energy transition.

Fakt Exhibitions Highlights Solar Investment Potential

Saleem Khan Tanoli, Chief Executive Officer of Fakt Exhibitions, said Pakistan had reached an important stage in its energy transition. He described solar power as a pathway towards a more sustainable and affordable energy future.

He also highlighted Sindh’s natural and industrial advantages. According to Tanoli, the province’s abundant sunshine, coastline and industrial base create opportunities for renewable energy development.

Furthermore, he said Karachi provides a platform for industry representatives, government officials and technology providers to connect. The exhibition aims to turn these connections into greater adoption of alternative energy.

Exhibition Showcases Solar Technology

Solar Pakistan 2026 features a range of renewable energy solutions. These include high-efficiency solar panels, smart energy storage technologies and grid systems.

The exhibition also creates opportunities for investors, technology providers, consultants and government representatives to exchange ideas. In addition, it encourages partnerships that could support the expansion of solar power projects.

Clean Energy Takes Centre Stage

As Pakistan seeks greater energy security, renewable energy is attracting growing attention. Events such as Solar Pakistan provide a platform to explore new technologies and potential investment.

The exhibition also underlines Sindh’s potential in the clean energy sector. Through innovation and cooperation, the event aims to support a more resilient and sustainable energy future for Pakistan.

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