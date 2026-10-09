October 9, 2026

Nawaz Sharif Meets Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi in Raiwind

Web Desk October 9, 2026
Nawaz Sharif and Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi meet at Jati Umra in Raiwind.

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif meets Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi at Jati Umra, Raiwind.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi at Jati Umra in Raiwind on Friday.

According to an official statement, the meeting focused on the overall national political situation. The two leaders also discussed other matters of mutual interest.

Nawaz Sharif Extends Best Wishes to Sindh Governor

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif extended his best wishes to Governor Nehal Hashmi. He expressed hope that the governor would continue to play an effective role in serving the people of Sindh.

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Moreover, he emphasised the importance of coordination between the federal and provincial governments. Such cooperation, the statement indicated, remains important for public service and governance.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the two leaders to exchange views on national affairs and matters concerning Sindh.

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