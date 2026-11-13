Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Reviews Progress on Key CBD Projects

CBD Punjab projects reviewed by Additional Chief Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo during his Lahore visit.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visits CBD Bab District, CBD Quaid District and Nawaz Sharif IT City, expressing satisfaction with ongoing development work.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has reviewed progress on several major development projects of the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as CBD Punjab.

The visit focused on construction activities and infrastructure development at key sites. It also aimed to assess progress on projects designed to support modern urban development and attract investment in Punjab.

CBD Punjab Chief Operating Officer Brigadier (Retd.) Mansoor Janjua welcomed the additional chief secretary alongside the authority’s senior management team. The delegation included Senior Director Marketing Waseem Siddiq, Senior Director Project Management Asif Iqbal and Senior Director Architecture Sameer Aftab Sial.

Review of Diplomatic Enclave and CBD Walk

During the visit, Sahoo received a detailed briefing on the proposed Diplomatic Enclave in CBD Bab District. He reviewed site preparation, cleaning operations and ongoing development activities.

He later visited CBD Quaid District, where officials briefed him on the commercial units at CBD Walk. The briefing covered their development status and construction progress.

Nawaz Sharif IT City Development Reviewed

At Nawaz Sharif IT City (NSIT), the additional chief secretary inspected ongoing development work, road infrastructure and civil works. He also reviewed progress on the Celestia IT Tower project.

Sahoo expressed satisfaction with the pace of development. He praised CBD Punjab’s efforts and linked the progress to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision for the province.

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“The progress being made on these landmark projects reflects a strong commitment towards the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz,” he said.

He added that such initiatives were important for transforming Punjab’s urban landscape, strengthening infrastructure and creating opportunities for economic growth and investment.

CBD Punjab Reaffirms Commitment to Project Delivery

Brigadier (Retd.) Mansoor Janjua reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to developing modern infrastructure and urban destinations in line with the chief minister’s vision.

He said CBD Punjab teams were working together to maintain construction progress, uphold quality standards and achieve project milestones within their respective timelines.

Senior Director Architecture Sameer Aftab Sial and Senior Director Project Management Asif Iqbal also delivered detailed technical, architectural and development briefings during the visit.

The inspection reflects the provincial government’s focus on monitoring strategic development projects and advancing urban infrastructure across Punjab. CBD Punjab said it remained committed to supporting sustainable, investment-driven growth through its ongoing initiatives.

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