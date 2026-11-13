Sindh Minister Opens ABAD Expo, Announces One-Window Office for Builders

ABAD Expo opens at ABAD House as Sindh announces a one-window facility for the construction industry.

Three-day construction exhibition features 23 companies as the provincial government plans to simplify approvals and improve services for the industry.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has inaugurated a three-day in-house exhibition of construction products at ABAD House. Organised by the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), the event brings 23 companies together to showcase products for the construction industry.

During the inauguration, Shah announced plans to establish a One-Window Operation office at ABAD House. He said the facility would help builders and developers access government services and simplify approval procedures for construction projects.

Sindh Governor Syed Nihal Hashmi attended the ceremony as guest of honour. ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hanif Gohar accompanied the provincial minister at the inauguration.

One-Window Facility to Support Construction Industry

Shah said the Sindh government was moving towards digitisation and a single-window service system. He added that the Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and relevant government teams were working together to resolve industry-related issues.

The proposed office at ABAD House aims to make government services more accessible to builders and developers. It will also help streamline approvals and support business activity in the construction sector.

The minister described the exhibition as an important development for construction and allied industries. He said the event would introduce businesses to products and opportunities while supporting growth across the sector.

Minister Reiterates Constitutional Position on New Provinces

Responding to questions about the division of Sindh, Shah said the PPP had a clear position on the creation of new provinces.

He said President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had maintained that the people of Sindh would decide the province’s future.

Shah added that a referendum could be held on the issue. However, any proposal to create a new province would still have to follow constitutional requirements. Under the procedure he outlined, the relevant bill must secure a two-thirds majority in the concerned provincial assembly.

He also said development work was underway on more than 150 major and minor roads across Sindh as part of the government’s infrastructure efforts.

Investment and Governance Remain Priorities

The minister urged stakeholders to focus on national development, business opportunities and investment promotion.

He said Pakistan was receiving positive international recognition and should use the opportunity to attract local and foreign investors. The government, he added, needed to provide maximum facilities to businesses so that capital remained in Pakistan.

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Shah said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Sindh chief minister remained ready to cooperate with the business community. He also noted that the provincial government was working to improve matters relating to the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) and National Finance Commission (NFC).

He acknowledged that governance issues also required attention.

Minister Comments on Accountability and Political Issues

Responding to a question about ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hanif Gohar, Shah said Gohar maintained relations with people across different circles. He asked anyone alleging that money had been taken from Gohar to identify the person involved, adding that the government would take action.

The minister said the government followed a system of accountability based on reward and punishment. He added that several government officials had already been suspended.

Asked about the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Shah said the PPP did not take the party seriously, although it sympathised with it.

He also dismissed speculation linking Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s meeting with President Zardari to provincial matters. Shah said the two shared personal relations and that suggestions connecting the meeting to the division of Sindh were speculative.

Governor Urges Companies to Explore Export Markets

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Syed Nihal Hashmi praised ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hanif Gohar for bringing a wide range of products and businesses together at ABAD House.

He encouraged participating companies to explore international markets and increase exports. Greater exports, he said, would contribute to Pakistan’s economic development.

A total of 23 companies participated in the exhibition. These included Port Celano, Popular, City Tiles, GM Tiles and World Ceramics.

The participating businesses displayed a range of construction-related products, including tiles, furniture, fans and other building materials.

Shah and Governor Hashmi also visited various exhibition stalls during the event. The ceremony was attended by ABAD Senior Vice Chairman Danish Bin Rauf, Vice Chairman Syed Khurshid Alam, Southern Region Chairman Syed Moez Zaidi, officials from SBCA and the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), representatives of government departments, participating companies, builders and developers.

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