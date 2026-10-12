Pakistan Showcases Rice Export Potential at World Rice Conference 2026 in Manila

Pakistan has expanded its presence in the international rice trade by participating for the first time in the International World Rice Conference 2026 in Manila, Philippines.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Manila participated with support from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). The conference, organised by The Rice Trader, ran from October 7 to 9 and brought together global rice buyers, importers and industry representatives.

More than 20 Pakistani rice companies attended the event. Five companies established dedicated stalls, while the Pakistani Embassy maintained a national stall to showcase the country’s rice export capabilities.

Pakistan Facilitates Business Meetings with Philippine Importers

The Pakistani mission arranged business-to-business meetings between local exporters and Philippine importers. Discussions covered procurement needs, product specifications, pricing and long-term supply agreements.

On the opening day, Pakistan’s ambassador addressed the inaugural ceremony. He highlighted Pakistan’s ability to support Philippine food security through regular and reliable rice supplies.

The ambassador also offered to supply at least one million metric tonnes of rice annually, subject to mutually agreed commercial terms.

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On the second day, the Trade and Investment Counsellor presented an overview of Pakistan–Philippines trade relations. The presentation outlined Pakistan’s rice export potential and opportunities for stronger agricultural cooperation.

Pakistan Reports Record Rice Exports to the Philippines

Pakistan’s participation comes amid strong growth in rice exports to the Philippine market.

According to the press release, Pakistan exported approximately 300,000 metric tonnes of rice to the Philippines between July and September 2026. These shipments were valued at US$117 million.

Rice accounted for 75 per cent of Pakistan’s total exports to the Philippines during the three-month period. The reported volume also marked Pakistan’s highest-ever rice export volume to the country in a three-month period.

Emerging institutional procurement opportunities and stronger engagement across ASEAN markets could further expand commercial links between Pakistani exporters and regional buyers.

TDAP to Support Long-Term Trade Partnerships

TDAP will continue working with exporters and other stakeholders to strengthen trade connections. Its efforts will also address logistical and quality-related requirements that affect market access.

The initiative aims to consolidate Pakistan’s position as a long-term rice supplier to the Philippines and other regional markets. It also seeks to create more opportunities for Pakistani companies through international trade engagement and closer cooperation with overseas buyers.