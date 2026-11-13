20 Startups Selected for Pakistan Pavilion at Davos 2027

Davos Startup Challenge 2027 selects 20 ventures for the Pakistan Pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Pathfinder CITADEL concludes national startup challenge with 617 applications, preparing Pakistani and OIC entrepreneurs for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Pakistan’s emerging technology entrepreneurs are preparing to showcase their innovations at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2027 in Davos, Switzerland. Pathfinder CITADEL has selected 20 startups following the conclusion of its Davos Startup Challenge 2027.

The national culmination ceremony took place at Amaani Bagh in Islamabad. Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan Stéphane Rey attended as chief guest, accompanied by Anne Matter, Deputy Head of Mission of Switzerland to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The event also featured Austrian Ambassador Wolfgang Kutschera, P@SHA Chairman Dr Shoab A. Khan and Zayn VC Founder and CEO Faisal Aftab as guests of honour.

The ceremony marked the conclusion of a nationwide competition designed to identify promising entrepreneurs and connect them with international markets, investors and global decision-makers.

617 Applications Received for Davos Startup Challenge

The Davos Startup Challenge 2027 attracted 617 applications from Pakistan and other Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries.

Following the initial evaluation, organisers shortlisted 34 startups. Of these, 28 advanced to the final pitching round. The competition ultimately selected 20 startups from Pakistan and OIC countries.

Uzbekistan and Jordan Seek New Opportunities for Economic Partnership

The selected founders will represent their ventures at the Pakistan Pavilion during the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos in January 2027.

The partnership with the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has also expanded the initiative’s international reach. A dedicated DCO Track aims to encourage cross-border collaboration, digital cooperation and inclusive economic growth across the Global South.

Pathfinder Builds on Two Decades of Davos Engagement

At the welcome session, Pathfinder CITADEL President and CEO AVM (Retd.) Asad Ikram highlighted the importance of building an innovation ecosystem that can turn Pakistan’s entrepreneurial potential into globally competitive businesses.

The initiative builds on Pathfinder Group’s two-decade engagement with the WEF platform. For 20 years, the group has organised the Pakistan Breakfast and Pakistan Pavilion at Davos.

The 2027 programme expands this work by placing Pakistani entrepreneurs and technology companies at the centre of the country’s international engagement.

Industry Leaders Discuss Global Startup Opportunities

A session titled “From Pakistan to Davos” explored the opportunities and challenges facing Pakistani technology companies seeking international markets.

Air Commodore Khalid Banuri, Principal Adviser at Pathfinder CITADEL, moderated the discussion. Speakers included Imran Jattala, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Pathfinder CITADEL, and AI Team Force founders Mohib Mirza and Fawad Hassan Khan.

The founders discussed their experience in developing a technology venture for international exposure. AI Team Force was among eight ventures selected by Pathfinder CITADEL for the Pakistan Pavilion at Davos in January 2026.

P@SHA Chairman Dr Shoab A. Khan also addressed Pakistan’s technology landscape. He highlighted the need to build globally competitive companies through innovation, enterprise development and stronger international market connections.

He appreciated Pathfinder CITADEL’s efforts to showcase Pakistani innovation at international forums.

Investors Share Advice on Startup Growth

The ceremony also featured an investor-focused session led by Faisal Aftab, Founder and CEO of Zayn VC.

Titled “Growth Pathways for Startups – Pitching for Investment: What Investors Look for in a Startup,” the session examined investment readiness, business scalability and the expectations of global investors.

The discussion offered founders insights into preparing their businesses for investment and developing strategies for sustainable growth.

Swiss Ambassador Joins Startup Recognition Ceremony

Swiss Ambassador Stéphane Rey highlighted the international significance of the initiative as Pakistani founders prepare to enter the global innovation ecosystem.

Switzerland’s association with the WEF and its reputation for innovation, research and entrepreneurship provided a relevant backdrop to the event.

The ambassador, alongside Pathfinder Group Co-Chairman Ikram Sehgal and Pathfinder CITADEL President and CEO AVM (Retd.) Asad Ikram, presented certificates to founders selected for the Pakistan Pavilion at Davos 2027.

The programme also included a presentation by Pathfinder Care Foundation CEO Brigadier (Retd.) Mujahid Alam. He outlined the group’s corporate social responsibility initiatives and contributions to community welfare and social development.

In his closing remarks, Ikram Sehgal stressed the importance of sustained institutional support for entrepreneurship, technological advancement and Pakistan’s international economic position.

He said participation in global forums should lead to meaningful business relationships, investment opportunities and long-term international partnerships.

Pakistan Pavilion to Showcase Startups in January 2027

The selected startups will participate in the Pakistan Pavilion during the WEF Annual Meeting, scheduled for January 18–22, 2027, in Davos.

The startup showcase will take place on January 20–21 at Morosani Posthotel in Davos, Switzerland.

Their participation will provide opportunities to present homegrown innovations, meet international investors and corporations, engage with policymakers and explore commercial partnerships.

Pathfinder CITADEL supports Pakistan’s technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem through three platforms: Career JumpStart Institute, Escape Velocity Accelerator and Strategic Innovation Consulting.

Together, these initiatives focus on technology skills, startup acceleration and institutional innovation.

The Davos Startup Challenge 2027 represents a further effort to connect Pakistani talent and businesses with the global economy. It aims to help emerging entrepreneurs move beyond international exposure towards investment, partnerships and market expansion.

“Pakistan is going to Davos not simply to be represented, but to compete, connect and create opportunities on the global stage.”

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