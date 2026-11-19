The delegation visits State Life, SIUT and the Sindh Chief Minister as part of an Executive Development Programme to strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh institutional cooperation.

A delegation of 34 senior Bangladeshi civil servants arrived in Karachi on Thursday for the third phase of their official study tour of Pakistan. The delegation comprises Additional Secretaries and Joint Secretaries participating in an Executive Development Programme (EDP).

The Executive Development Institute (EDI), a constituent unit of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP), is conducting the programme. The delegation is accompanied by EDI Dean Dr. Naveed Elahi and NSPP Rector Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Farooqi.

The Karachi visit began with a tour of the principal office of the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC). Established in 1972, State Life is Pakistan’s largest state-owned life and health insurance provider. It also holds a prestigious AAA credit rating.

During the visit, officials introduced the delegates to the corporation’s financial protection services. These include social micro-insurance and corporate healthcare solutions. The engagement offered insights into public-sector financial management and service delivery.

The delegation next visited the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), one of Pakistan’s leading free healthcare institutions. The institute provides specialised treatment for kidney, urology and liver diseases, cancer care and ethical organ transplantation.

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During the visit, the delegates met SIUT founder Dr. Adeeb Rizvi. He personally welcomed the visiting officials and shared his vision of providing equitable healthcare to all citizens. He also highlighted the importance of compassion, philanthropy and public service in healthcare.

Later, the delegation called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Provincial secretaries also attended the meeting and welcomed the Bangladeshi officials.

The meeting featured detailed presentations by three provincial secretaries. They briefed the delegation on provincial security, development planning and housing initiatives. Afterwards, participants held an interactive question-and-answer session.

The chief minister welcomed the exchange of ideas and experiences. He highlighted the longstanding historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Moreover, he stressed the potential for both countries to learn from each other’s governance practices and development achievements.

Mustafa Zaman, head of the Bangladeshi delegation, thanked the chief minister for his hospitality and valuable insights. Subsequently, NSPP Rector Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Farooqi delivered a formal vote of thanks.

The day’s engagements concluded with a dinner hosted by Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi Saqib Sadiq. The event honoured the visiting officials and celebrated the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

The study tour provides an opportunity for senior officials from both countries to exchange knowledge and explore areas of institutional cooperation. It also highlights the importance of strengthening bilateral relations through professional engagement and shared governance experiences.

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