SM Tanveer’s FPCCI Candidacy Welcomed by Faraz-ur-Rehman

Business leader and former KATI president Faraz-ur-Rehman has welcomed SM Tanveer’s nomination for FPCCI president.

He described the development as a positive step for Pakistan’s industry and trade sectors. He said Tanveer has extensive business experience and a practical approach.

Faraz-ur-Rehman also highlighted Tanveer’s work on policy forums. He said Tanveer has consistently raised key issues affecting industry and trade.

Experience in Industrial Development

Faraz-ur-Rehman said Tanveer played an important role in industrial development. He referred to his tenure with the Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company.

Several industrial estates were completed during that period. Industrial infrastructure also received greater attention.

According to an analytical report, around 1,500 new industrial units were added to the economy during his tenure.

Trump Announces $6.6 Billion Arsenal-2 Shipyard Project in Baltimore

Furthermore, Faraz-ur-Rehman said Tanveer has highlighted several major business challenges. These include high energy costs, taxation, interest rates, exports and industrial competitiveness.

In recent months, Tanveer has also called for lower electricity prices for industry. He has supported bringing interest rates into single digits.

He has also advocated reforms to increase Pakistan’s exports.

Focus on Research and Policy

Faraz-ur-Rehman said FPCCI should do more than communicate business concerns to the government.

Instead, he called for research-based proposals and regular follow-up. He said these steps could produce long-term results.

He also supported creating a CEO position at FPCCI. In addition, he backed the formation of a dedicated research team.

According to him, professional research can strengthen FPCCI’s policy role.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said Pakistan needs effective business leadership. Such leadership, he added, should promote affordable energy and simpler taxation.

It should also support lower-cost financing. Better customs and regulatory systems are equally important.

Moreover, he said business leaders should work to increase exports. They should also help attract new investment.

Stronger Government-Business Coordination

Faraz-ur-Rehman said Tanveer’s potential leadership at FPCCI could create new opportunities.

He said industry and trade issues could receive more organised attention. Furthermore, business concerns could become a stronger part of national economic policymaking.

He also highlighted the need for better government-private sector coordination. Practical reforms, he said, can help improve Pakistan’s business environment.

Faraz-ur-Rehman extended his best wishes to SM Tanveer. Finally, he urged chambers and business organisations to put national economic interests first.

He called for businesses to rise above personal and group interests. He said collective efforts are needed to support industrial development, increase exports and resolve business community concerns.

Follow THE AZB