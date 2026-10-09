Meezan Bank Approves Rs49 Billion for Affordable Housing

Meezan Bank has approved housing finance worth Rs49 billion under the government’s Ghar Ho Tu Apna scheme.

The scheme operates under the Wazir-e-Azam Apna Ghar Program. By September 30, 2026, the bank had approved 6,880 housing finance cases.

Meanwhile, 1,000 families had received financing worth Rs7.34 billion.

Strong Demand for Housing Finance

Meezan Bank has received more than 27,800 applications. Their combined value stands at approximately Rs179 billion.

These applications came through the bank’s network and the PHA portal.

The bank’s network received 13,474 applications worth Rs100.7 billion. In addition, the PHA network received 14,397 applications valued at Rs78.65 billion.

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The scheme aims to make home ownership more accessible to Pakistani families. It offers Shariah-compliant housing finance under the government’s affordable housing initiative.

Through this programme, Meezan Bank aims to expand access to Islamic housing finance. It also supports the government’s efforts to increase home ownership.

Islamic Finance for Home Ownership

Ahmed Ali Siddiqui is Meezan Bank’s Group Head of Consumer Finance. He said Islamic finance could help more families buy their own homes.

“At Meezan Bank, we believe that Islamic finance can play a meaningful role in making home ownership accessible to a much larger segment of society. Through Ghar Ho Tu Apna, we are committed to working with the Government to transform the aspiration of home ownership into a reality for thousands of Pakistani families,” he said.

Furthermore, the bank reaffirmed its commitment to Pakistan’s housing sector. It aims to make home ownership more accessible through its extensive network.

The bank will also draw on its Islamic finance expertise. Meanwhile, its expanding housing finance capabilities will support the programme’s objectives.

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