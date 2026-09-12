Sindh’s Child Healthcare Progress Sets Regional Benchmark Sukhdev Hemnani

Sindh Government Spokesperson Sukhdev Hemnani highlights progress in maternal and child healthcare across the province.

Sindh Government Spokesperson Sukhdev Hemnani has said sustained investment in maternal and child healthcare is producing measurable results across the province.

He said Sindh was increasingly setting new benchmarks in public healthcare through improvements in neonatal and paediatric services.

Neonatal Mortality Rate Declines

According to Hemnani, Sindh’s neonatal mortality rate has declined to 2.9 percent, compared with the national average of 5.4 percent.

Meanwhile, he said Sindh’s partnership with ChildLife since 2010 had transformed paediatric emergency care across the province.

More than one million children are treated annually through paediatric emergency rooms, he said.

Emergency Care Expanded Across Sindh

Hemnani said modern paediatric emergency facilities have been established at nine major teaching hospitals.

In addition, a 24/7 telemedicine network now covers all 105 tehsils of Sindh. The initiative aims to provide every child, including those in remote areas, with quality emergency care within 30 minutes.

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The services are available round the clock and free of cost, he added.

International Assessment Recognises Results

Furthermore, Hemnani said international assessments had recognised the performance of Sindh’s paediatric healthcare facilities.

He cited a US-based PALISI Global Health study that recorded mortality among critically ill children at Civil Hospital Karachi and Sheikh Zayed Children Hospital Larkana at 1.2 percent.

The figure compared with 1.4 percent at Aga Khan University Hospital and an average of 6.3 percent across comparable facilities in 19 countries.

SafeCare Quality Level Achieved

Moreover, Hemnani said the Children’s Emergency at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi had achieved the highest 5/5 SafeCare Quality Level.

Specialised paediatric and neonatal care has also been further institutionalised through the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN).

Focus on Maternal and Child Nutrition

At the same time, Hemnani said the government’s healthcare efforts begin before a child is born.

Through the Mamta Programme, more than one million pregnant and lactating women have been enrolled, he said.

In addition, Sindh is implementing targeted measures to address malnutrition, stunting and maternal nutrition.

Government Vows to Address Healthcare Gaps

Hemnani acknowledged that serious healthcare challenges remain and said further work is necessary.

However, he stressed that the progress achieved so far was significant, measurable and independently recognised.

He attributed the progress to the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the commitment of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to making quality healthcare accessible to every family.

Therefore, Hemnani said the government would continue strengthening the healthcare system and addressing existing gaps.

He added that Sindh’s emerging public healthcare model could provide lessons not only for other provinces but also for the wider region.

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