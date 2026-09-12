Patel Hospital Holds CME Session on Plastic Surgery Beyond Aesthetics

Patel Hospital organises a CME session on plastic and reconstructive surgery during Health Asia 2026 in Karachi.

Patel Hospital organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) session titled “Plastic Surgery Beyond Aesthetics – Restoring Lives, Rebuilding Confidence” at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The session formed part of the 23rd Health Asia International Exhibition & Conferences. It brought together healthcare professionals and members of the medical community to discuss advances in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Experts Discuss Modern Plastic Surgery

Medical Director Patel Hospital Dr. Mazhar Nizam attended the session along with Director Operations Muhammad Siddique and Director Communication & Resource Development Farhan Asadi.

Dr. Shazra Khan and Dr. Mahrukh moderated the programme.

The event opened with Qirrat and the National Anthem. Afterwards, Dr. Mazhar Nizam introduced Patel Hospital and highlighted its healthcare services.

He also discussed the hospital’s welfare initiatives and its commitment to serving humanity. In addition, he explained the role of burns and plastic surgery in restoring function and improving patients’ lives.

Burn Care and Reconstruction

Dr. Saeed Ali, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, presented a session on burn care and precautions.

FPCCI Vice President Meets Pakistan High Commissioner in London

He highlighted important aspects of burn treatment and patient management. Meanwhile, Dr. Wahaj Arshad, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, discussed head and neck reconstruction.

His presentation focused on reconstructive procedures that can help restore affected areas and improve patient outcomes.

Cleft Care and Scar Management

The CME programme continued with presentations on several areas of reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Shazra Khan, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, spoke about cleft comprehensive care. She highlighted the importance of coordinated treatment for patients with cleft conditions.

Next, Dr. Noor Ali, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, discussed scar management. He focused on approaches that can help manage scars and improve patient outcomes.

Breast Reconstruction After Cancer

Concluding the presentations, Dr. Zuhera Khan, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, delivered a presentation titled “Breast Reconstruction: Restoring Confidence After Breast Cancer.”

She explained how breast reconstruction can help restore physical appearance after cancer treatment.

Furthermore, she highlighted its potential role in improving confidence and quality of life. She also discussed available reconstruction options for patients.

Speakers Receive Recognition

The CME session concluded with the distribution of shields among the speakers. The organisers presented the shields in recognition of their contributions to the educational programme.

Through Health Asia 2026, Patel Hospital continued its focus on medical education and professional knowledge-sharing.

The hospital also reaffirmed its commitment to improving patient care. Moreover, it highlighted its broader mission of providing quality and compassionate healthcare while serving the community.

Follow THE AZB