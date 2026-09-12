Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi distributes laptops among students under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme at Governor House Karachi.

A laptop distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme was held at Governor House Karachi, with Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi attending as chief guest and addressing students.

Technology Opens New Doors for Youth

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Nehal Hashmi said modern medical treatment and scientific facilities were not available in previous eras.

Moreover, he said continuous research, scientific progress and innovation had made these facilities possible. In the past, researchers faced many challenges. Today, however, modern technology and laptops have made academic work and research much easier.

Therefore, the governor urged young people to use technology effectively and contribute to research, knowledge and innovation.

Youth Carry Responsibility for Pakistan

Meanwhile, Governor Nehal Hashmi said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision was to provide young people with maximum facilities and opportunities.

In addition, he said the youth could use their abilities to contribute to Pakistan’s development. “The future belongs to the youth, and great responsibilities rest on their shoulders,” he said.

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“You are not merely representatives of your families or institutions; you are ambassadors of Pakistan,” the governor remarked.

Laptops Offer New Opportunities

Furthermore, Governor Nehal Hashmi noted that the students were associated with an institution named after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and linked to Sindh.

As a result, he said they carried a dual responsibility to bring honour to Pakistan, Sindh and their educational institution through hard work, character and talent.

At the same time, the governor said the laptops were not merely electronic devices. Instead, they were gateways to knowledge, research, employment and new development opportunities.

Therefore, he encouraged students to make full use of the technology and play their role in Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

Government Expanding Youth Opportunities

In this regard, Governor Nehal Hashmi said the government was taking steps to provide young people with modern education, technology and employment opportunities.

Moreover, he said the government had full confidence in the capabilities and potential of Pakistan’s youth.

Vice Chancellor Dr Amjad Siraj Memon, UNICEF Field Officer Prem Chand, HEC Director Salman Ahmed, Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman and PM Youth Programme Sindh Coordinator Dr Fahad Shafiq also addressed the ceremony.

Laptops Distributed Among Students

Later, Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi distributed laptops among deserving and talented male and female students under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.

Finally, the ceremony concluded with an emphasis on empowering young people through education, technology and greater access to opportunities.

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