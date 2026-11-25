Omani Consul General Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari joins Pakistani officials and diplomats at the National Day ceremony in Karachi.

The Consulate General of the Sultanate of Oman in Karachi hosted a ceremony at the Pearl Continental Hotel to celebrate Oman’s National Day.

Senior government and military officials, diplomats, business leaders and Consuls General attended the event. Representatives from GCC countries and other nations also joined the celebrations.

The distinguished guests included Consul General of Oman H.E. Eng. Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari, Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Awais Dastgir and Commander Karachi Pakistan Navy Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi also attended. Other guests included Minister Saeed Ghani and Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho.

Consuls General and diplomatic representatives from Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait attended the ceremony. Diplomats from Iraq, Russia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Iran, China, Japan, Indonesia, Italy, Germany, the United States, Türkiye, South Korea, Malaysia and Sri Lanka also participated.

Oman reaffirms commitment to Pakistan ties

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari thanked Pakistan for its warm hospitality and continued support.

He appreciated the presence of government and military officials, business leaders and diplomatic representatives. He also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Oman.

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Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi congratulated Oman on its National Day. He praised the country’s history, national unity, development and achievements.

The governor stressed the need to strengthen the brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Oman. He also called for greater cooperation across different sectors.

Celebrating Oman’s history and development

The ceremony featured a cake-cutting to mark Oman’s National Day. The Consul General joined distinguished guests and other attendees in commemorating the occasion.

The event also highlighted Oman’s rich history and national journey. On November 20, 1744, Imam Ahmed bin Said Al Busaidi founded the Al Busaid dynasty. He united Oman under one flag.

Today, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq leads the country’s efforts towards sustainable development and prosperity. Oman Vision 2040 provides the framework for this national progress.

Focus on stronger bilateral cooperation

The celebrations highlighted the historic friendship between Pakistan and Oman. Their relationship rests on shared religious and cultural values, mutual respect and longstanding ties.

The event also underscored opportunities to expand cooperation in key sectors. These include trade, investment, energy, transport, logistics, tourism, education and cultural exchanges.

The gathering expressed hope that stronger bilateral ties would create new opportunities for shared development. It also highlighted the importance of Pakistan-Oman cooperation in promoting regional peace and stability.

At the conclusion, Consul General Al Khanjari thanked all guests for their presence, goodwill and cooperation. The ceremony ended with a renewed commitment to strengthening friendship and mutual cooperation between the two countries.

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