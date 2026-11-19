The leaders discuss Pakistan’s political situation and developments in the Middle East, stressing mutual consultation to address national matters.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have agreed to resolve all issues through mutual consultation and dialogue.

According to a statement issued by the President’s House, the two leaders held a meeting to discuss the country’s current political situation. They also exchanged views on the evolving situation in the Middle East.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the prevailing political developments in detail. They agreed to address all matters through discussions and mutual understanding.

The statement also recalled that previous constitutional amendments had secured the support of all coalition partners through mutual consultation.

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Furthermore, the president and prime minister agreed to continue engaging with coalition partners. They stressed the importance of sitting together and finding solutions through consensus.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other officials also attended the meeting.

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