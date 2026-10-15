October 15, 2026

Sindh Police Sports Board Hosts Patrons’ Dinner and Official Photograph Ceremony in Karachi

Web Desk October 15, 2026

DIG Peer Mohammad Shah, DIG Training Sindh Faizullah Korejo and SSP Ali Raza attend an evening celebrating fellowship and sports initiatives

Sindh Police Sports Board patrons with senior police officials at the SPSB dinner in DHA Phase VIII, Karachi

Sindh Police Sports: SPSB patrons and senior police officials attend a dinner and official photograph ceremony in Karachi

KARACHI, October 15, 2026: The Sindh Police Sports Board (SPSB) hosted an Official Photograph Ceremony and dinner for its patrons on October 13 at the SPSB Camp Office, Canvas Global, DHA Phase VIII, Karachi.

The gathering brought together SPSB patrons and distinguished police officials for an evening of fellowship, hospitality and discussions about upcoming initiatives.

DIG Peer Mohammad Shah, Chairman of SPSB, attended as the chief guest. DIG Training Sindh Faizullah Korejo and SSP Ali Raza also graced the occasion.

Patrons Celebrate Fellowship and Sports

The event provided an opportunity for patrons to strengthen their connections and reaffirm their support for the Sindh Police Sports Board’s activities.

The hosts, Tehmur Siddiqui and Danish Aman, received appreciation for arranging the dinner and extending warm hospitality to the guests.

A special moment of the evening was a surprise birthday celebration for SSP Ali Raza. Participants extended their heartfelt wishes to him, adding a celebratory touch to the gathering.

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The organisers expressed gratitude to the SPSB team for arranging the memorable event and looked forward to upcoming projects and initiatives involving the board’s patrons.

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