October 15, 2026

Rotary Club of Karachi Midtown Hosts District Governor’s Official Club Visit

Web Desk October 15, 2026

DGE 2027–28 Ch. Fahad Sikandar joins Rotarians at Ramada Plaza Karachi Airport for an evening focused on leadership, fellowship and community service.

Rotary Club of Karachi Midtown hosts District Governor-Elect Ch. Fahad Sikandar at Ramada Plaza Karachi Airport

Rotary Club: DGE Ch. Fahad Sikandar attends the official club visit hosted by Rotary Club of Karachi Midtown

KARACHI: The Rotary Club of Karachi Midtown hosted the District Governor’s Official Club Visit at Ramada Plaza Karachi Airport, bringing Rotarians together for an evening of fellowship, discussion and renewed commitment to community service.

District Governor-Elect (DGE) for 2027–28, Ch. Fahad Sikandar, received a warm welcome from Club President Rtn. Syed Kamran Haider and fellow members of the Rotary Club of Karachi Midtown.

The gathering provided an opportunity for members to strengthen relationships, exchange ideas and discuss their shared commitment to Rotary’s service mission.

Strengthening Rotary Fellowship and Leadership

Rotary Club of Karachi Midtown hosts District Governor-Elect Ch. Fahad Sikandar at Ramada Plaza Karachi Airport Rotary Club of Karachi Midtown hosts District Governor-Elect Ch. Fahad Sikandar at Ramada Plaza Karachi Airport Rotary Club of Karachi Midtown hosts District Governor-Elect Ch. Fahad Sikandar at Ramada Plaza Karachi Airport

The visit highlighted the importance of collaboration, leadership and active engagement among Rotary members. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to supporting community initiatives and creating meaningful, lasting change.

The event also reflected Rotary’s emphasis on fellowship and collective action, bringing members together around the shared goal of serving communities and improving lives.

The Rotary Club of Karachi Midtown expressed its commitment to continuing this spirit of cooperation and working towards impactful community projects under the theme of “Creating Lasting Impact.”

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