Russian National Day reception in Karachi attended by Syed Turab Shah and senior government and diplomatic figures.

The reception at PC Hotel brought together Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, diplomats, business leaders and government officials.

Syed Turab Shah, Director of Sales and Marketing at ABN News, Daily Ausaf Media Group Karachi, attended the Russian National Day reception hosted by the Consul General of Russia in Karachi.

The event took place at PC Hotel Karachi and brought together senior government officials, diplomats, business leaders and other distinguished guests.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the reception as the chief guest. Provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Minister for Transport, and Saeed Ghani, Minister for Labour, were also present.

Diplomats and Business Leaders Attend

The gathering also included Ishtiaq Baig, Honorary Consul General of Morocco, along with diplomats, business representatives and government officials.

Sindh Government Announces Security Measures for Diwali Celebrations Across Province

The reception provided an opportunity for members of the diplomatic, business and government communities to come together and mark Russia’s National Day.

Irum Fawad was also mentioned among the attendees.

Follow THE AZB