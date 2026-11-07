November 7, 2026

Syed Turab Shah Attends Russian National Day Reception in Karachi

Web Desk November 7, 2026

The reception at PC Hotel brought together Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, diplomats, business leaders and government officials.

- Russian National Day reception at PC Hotel Karachi attended by Syed Turab Shah and distinguished guests.

Russian National Day reception in Karachi attended by Syed Turab Shah and senior government and diplomatic figures.

Syed Turab Shah, Director of Sales and Marketing at ABN News, Daily Ausaf Media Group Karachi, attended the Russian National Day reception hosted by the Consul General of Russia in Karachi.

The event took place at PC Hotel Karachi and brought together senior government officials, diplomats, business leaders and other distinguished guests.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the reception as the chief guest. Provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Minister for Transport, and Saeed Ghani, Minister for Labour, were also present.

Diplomats and Business Leaders Attend

The gathering also included Ishtiaq Baig, Honorary Consul General of Morocco, along with diplomats, business representatives and government officials.

Sindh Government Announces Security Measures for Diwali Celebrations Across Province

The reception provided an opportunity for members of the diplomatic, business and government communities to come together and mark Russia’s National Day.

Irum Fawad was also mentioned among the attendees.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Karachi Footpaths occupied by roadside stalls and parked vehicles, forcing pedestrians onto busy roads.

Who Owns Karachi’s Footpaths? Where Are Pedestrians Supposed to Walk?

Web Desk November 7, 2026
- Japan Fest 2026 in Karachi featuring Japanese cultural performances, cosplay and traditional arts.

Japan Fest 2026 to Bring Japanese Culture and Traditions to Karachi on November 13

Web Desk November 6, 2026
- Diplomatic Bazaar in Karachi inaugurated by First Lady Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari with diplomats and international representatives.

First Lady Calls for Human Solidarity, Justice and Dialogue at Karachi Diplomatic Bazaar

Web Desk November 6, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com