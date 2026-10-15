H3C CAS: Server virtualization platform recognised as a Visionary in Gartner's 2026 Magic Quadrant, according to H3C

H3C highlights its virtualization and cloud management capabilities as enterprises increasingly integrate AI workloads, virtual machines and container technologies

BEIJING, October 15, 2026: H3C has announced that its H3C CAS platform has been positioned as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Server Virtualization Platforms. According to the company, the recognition reflects its continued development of server virtualization technology.

The announcement comes as artificial intelligence (AI), diverse computing architectures and the growing use of virtual machines alongside containers reshape enterprise IT infrastructure. These developments are increasing demand for platforms that can manage computing resources efficiently while supporting modern applications and AI workloads.

Expanding Virtualization and Cloud Management

H3C CAS has evolved from a compute virtualization platform into an enterprise virtualization and cloud management solution. It integrates compute, storage, networking, security and unified management capabilities.

According to H3C, the platform supports both x86 and ARM architectures, along with a broad range of operating systems and hardware configurations. This flexibility is designed to help organisations manage different computing environments through a unified platform.

The company says CAS also incorporates technologies intended to improve resource utilisation and virtual machine performance.

These include intelligent memory overcommitment based on NVMe solid-state drives (SSDs), automatic Non-Uniform Memory Access (NUMA) binding for virtual machine scheduling, and support for live migration of virtual machines using virtual graphics processing units (vGPUs) for AI workloads.

Supporting Virtual Machines, Containers and AI

As organisations modernise applications, they increasingly need to manage traditional virtual machines and container-based workloads together.

H3C CAS integrates native Kubernetes and container cluster services to support unified management of virtual machines and containers. The approach aims to simplify infrastructure administration while supporting applications built on different technologies.

The platform also includes virtual networking capabilities such as Open vSwitch, traffic management, firewall services, load balancing and micro-segmentation.

For demanding computing environments, CAS supports Remote Direct Memory Access over Converged Ethernet version 2 (RoCE v2) and Single Root I/O Virtualisation (SR-IOV). These technologies can help improve networking performance and resource access for high-performance computing and AI applications.

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More Than 15,000 Customers Worldwide

H3C reports that its CAS platform serves more than 15,000 customers, with over 500,000 CPUs operating in production environments.

Its customer base spans several sectors, including government, finance, education, media and broadcasting.

Looking ahead, H3C says it will continue integrating virtualization with AI computing, GPU resource management and cloud-native technologies. The company aims to help customers develop more efficient infrastructure for next-generation data centres.

As AI adoption expands, enterprises are increasingly evaluating how virtualization platforms can support complex workloads, manage resources and integrate emerging technologies within existing IT environments.

Gartner Disclaimer

The source cited by H3C is Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Server Virtualization Platforms, published on September 14, 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service featured in its research publications. It also advises technology users not to select vendors solely because of their placement or designation in the research.

Gartner states that its publications represent the opinions of its research organisation and should not be interpreted as statements of fact. The company disclaims all express and implied warranties relating to the research.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used with permission. All rights reserved.

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