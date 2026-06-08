A severe Heat Wave is expected across Sindh after the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a province-wide alert. Temperatures may rise significantly in several districts, creating challenging weather conditions for millions of residents.

The Heat Wave warning is important because some areas could record temperatures as high as 51°C. Therefore, authorities have advised citizens to take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

Pakistan Meteorological Department Heat Wave Forecast

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere is likely to affect Sindh from June 8 to June 12. As a result, moderate to severe heat wave conditions are expected in most districts of the province.

The department stated that weather conditions could become particularly intense in northern and central parts of Sindh. Consequently, residents should remain alert and follow official advisories during the forecast period.

Sindh Heat Wave Temperatures May Reach 51°C

Several districts are expected to experience the most extreme conditions during the heat wave period. According to the forecast, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Mohenjo-daro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Khairpur, and Naushahro Feroze may record temperatures between 48°C and 51°C.

Meanwhile, weather experts expect temperatures between 42°C and 45°C in Tharparkar, Badin, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, and Sujawal. Therefore, residents in these districts may also face difficult outdoor conditions.

Karachi Heat Wave Conditions Expected

Karachi is also likely to remain under heat wave conditions from June 9 to June 12. According to the forecast, maximum temperatures in the city may range between 39°C and 42°C during this period.

Although Karachi’s temperatures may remain lower than those in interior Sindh, high humidity could increase discomfort levels. As a result, citizens may experience stronger heat stress, especially during afternoon hours.

Sindh Districts Face Dust Storm Risk

The Pakistan Meteorological Department also warned that dusty winds and windstorms may develop in some plain areas due to intense heating. Such conditions could temporarily reduce visibility and affect daily activities.

Furthermore, sudden dust storms may create additional challenges for commuters and outdoor workers. Therefore, local authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Pakistan Meteorological Department Safety Advisory

The department has advised residents to increase water intake and stay hydrated throughout the day. In addition, people should avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight whenever possible.

Children, women, and senior citizens should take extra precautions because they are more vulnerable to extreme heat. The department also recommended avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Karachi And Sindh Residents Urged To Stay Alert

Officials have encouraged citizens to monitor weather updates regularly throughout the heat wave period. Moreover, following official guidance may help reduce health risks associated with extreme temperatures.

As temperatures continue to rise across Sindh, authorities remain focused on public awareness efforts. Residents are encouraged to stay informed, remain hydrated, and take preventive measures until weather conditions improve.