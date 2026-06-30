Sindh Basketball Association: Ali Hasan Brohi Elected President, Dleep Singh Named Secretary

Newly elected leadership pledges to expand basketball across Sindh with a focus on youth, women and underserved districts.

KARACHI: Sindh Basketball Association has elected former Sindh government secretary Ali Hasan Brohi as its new president, while Dleep Singh was unanimously chosen as secretary during the association’s elections held in Karachi.

The elections took place at a local restaurant under the supervision of the Pakistan Basketball Federation. The meeting was chaired by Pakistan Basketball Federation Secretary Khalid Bashir and attended by representatives from all six divisional basketball associations of Sindh.

Nadiem Makarim: Gojek Co-Founder Jailed for Corruption in Indonesia

Alongside the president and secretary, members elected Yaqoob Qadry as Senior Vice President, Arshad Saeed as Vice President, Raja Sheeraz as Treasurer, and Sahir Hussain and Shabbir Chandio as Executive Members.

Addressing the meeting, newly elected President Ali Hasan Brohi said the association would prioritise the promotion of basketball among young people and girls, with particular attention to expanding the sport in the interior districts of Sindh.

Secretary Dleep Singh thanked the association’s members for their confidence and said the newly elected executive committee would soon finalise and announce a comprehensive development programme for basketball in the province.

The newly elected office-bearers also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening basketball at the grassroots level and promoting the game across Sindh through coordinated development initiatives.

Follow THE AZB