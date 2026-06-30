Nadiem Makarim: Gojek Co-Founder Jailed for Corruption in Indonesia

Former education minister receives a 10-year prison sentence over a school laptop procurement case and says he will appeal the conviction.

JAKARTA: Nadiem Makarim, the co-founder of Indonesian super-app Gojek and the country’s former education minister, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after a court found him guilty of corruption linked to a government school laptop procurement programme.

The 41-year-old was convicted of manipulating the procurement of Chromebook laptops between 2021 and 2022 while serving in government. Prosecutors argued that the tender process was designed to benefit Google, an investor in Gojek, and to advance Makarim’s corporate interests. He had pleaded not guilty.

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The court also ordered Makarim to repay 809 billion rupiah (about $45 million), the amount it said he had unlawfully benefited from. If he fails to pay, he will serve an additional five years in prison. He was also fined one billion rupiah, with a further 190 days in jail if the fine remains unpaid.

Makarim later said he could not pay the restitution, meaning his total prison term could effectively extend to 15 years.

The case centred on the education ministry’s decision to purchase Chromebook laptops for schools despite earlier assessments that the devices were unsuitable for many remote regions because they depended on reliable internet access.

Prosecutors alleged that Makarim influenced the procurement process after meeting Google representatives in 2020 and created tender specifications that favoured Google’s Chrome operating system. They also accused him of causing state losses estimated at $125 million and benefiting from transactions involving Gojek’s holding company.

Makarim rejected the allegations, arguing that Google’s investment in Gojek had no connection to the procurement process. He also maintained that the laptop programme reduced costs for the government and said the disputed funds remained within company accounts rather than his personal possession.

A panel of judges ruled that the procurement created a conflict of interest and served Makarim’s business relationships. The verdict prompted an emotional response from the former minister, who was seen in tears as he left the courtroom.

Outside the Jakarta courthouse, dozens of supporters, including Gojek drivers wearing company jackets, gathered to show solidarity. Many carried banners reading “We are with Nadiem” and “Free Nadiem.”

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Speaking after the ruling, Makarim announced that he would appeal the verdict, saying he still believed justice could prevail.

The conviction has sparked debate in Indonesia, with some legal analysts and rights advocates questioning the strength of the evidence and suggesting the case reflects broader concerns about the use of anti-corruption prosecutions against political figures. Others argue the ruling may discourage professionals from entering public service at a time of growing public dissatisfaction over economic conditions and government policies.

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