Sindh Auqaf Minister Reviews Development Work at Masooma-e-Sindh Shrine

Sindh Auqaf Minister Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi has reviewed development work at the Holy Shrine of Masooma-e-Sindh in Agham Kot. He has directed officials to improve construction quality and provide better facilities for pilgrims.

The shrine is associated with Hazrat Syeda Khadija Bibi Maham (SA), daughter of Imam Musa Kazim (AS). The minister reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to preserving the site and supporting the thousands of pilgrims who visit it.

Speaking at a reception hosted by Brigadier (R) Syed Karrar Hussain Abidi, a leader of the Zaireen Khidmat Committee, Sheerazi promised to pursue measures that would make visits easier for devotees arriving from across Pakistan.

He said he would seek cooperation from the Sindh chief minister and provincial assembly members representing Badin, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan. The proposed improvements include clean surroundings, safe drinking water, toilets, ablution facilities and better access roads.

The minister stressed that rising visitor numbers required comprehensive planning. He also called for coordination among the government departments responsible for the shrine’s development.

Minister Addresses Pilgrims’ Concerns

Earlier, Karachi Editors Club President Mubasher Mir welcomed the minister. He highlighted the difficulties pilgrims face and raised concerns about ongoing construction and development work.

In response, Sheerazi instructed the relevant authorities to address the issues promptly.

During the reception, Brigadier (R) Syed Karrar Hussain Abidi presented the minister with a Sipasnama, or address of appreciation. The presentation recognised his support for the shrine’s development and preservation.

Mubasher Mir also presented an honorary shield to the minister for his services to religious and historical sites in Sindh. Syed Manzar Naqvi conducted the programme.

Construction Area to Be Expanded

After the reception, the minister visited the shrine, paid his respects and laid a traditional ceremonial chadar at the sacred resting place.

During his inspection, he expressed serious displeasure over the contractor’s decision to exclude a 20-by-20-foot section from the approved construction area.

He directed officials to begin the approval process for construction on the omitted portion. He also announced that the development budget would be revised to cover the additional work.

Furthermore, the minister ordered the construction of a grand entrance gate. He directed officials to install quality tiles in the courtyard and passageways.

Sheerazi stressed that all work must meet the required standards. He said officials should not compromise on quality, given the shrine’s religious, historical and cultural significance.

Historic Inscription Relocation Postponed

The planned relocation of an ancient tombstone inscription from the shrine’s underground chamber, known as the Sardab, did not take place. Officials cited time constraints and logistical difficulties.

The inscription is currently installed at the grave of Hazrat Syeda Khadija Bibi Maham (SA) inside the Sardab. According to the press release, it records the date, time and year of her martyrdom as 170 AH.

Sheerazi said officials would arrange the inscription’s transfer to the public visitation area, known as Ziaratgah-e-Aam, at the earliest opportunity. The move would allow more pilgrims and visitors to view the artefact.

The proposed relocation is intended to improve public access to the shrine’s historical heritage. It may also support further study of the inscription by researchers.

Tree Plantation Campaign Launched

The minister also planted a commemorative sapling on the shrine’s premises. The activity marked the launch of a tree plantation campaign.

The initiative aims to improve the surrounding environment and enhance the shrine’s appearance.

Sheerazi reiterated that the Sindh government would continue supporting the shrine’s preservation, restoration and development. He said the authorities would also work to ensure adequate facilities and a more comfortable environment for pilgrims.

The minister’s directions cover construction expansion, budget revisions, improved visitor amenities and greater access to the shrine’s historical features.

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