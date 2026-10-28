KPT Chairman Highlights Karachi Port’s Global Potential at International Maritime Symposium 2026

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed SI(M), S.Bt (Retd) has highlighted Karachi Port’s growing international standing. He also outlined Pakistan’s potential to expand its role in regional and global maritime trade.

Speaking at the International Maritime Symposium 2026, he discussed changes in the global maritime landscape. He also highlighted Karachi Port’s improving international rankings and the opportunities emerging from shifting shipping routes.

The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), in collaboration with Bahria University, Islamabad, organised the symposium. Its theme was “Eroding Rules-Based International Order at Sea and Maritime Security Paradigm 2.0.”

The event brought together senior maritime leaders, policymakers and experts. They discussed emerging security threats and the future of ocean governance.

Maritime Leaders Discuss Security and the Blue Economy

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI, NI(M), T.Bt attended Session I as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, Session II focused on “Pakistan’s Maritime Future: Maritime Security, Ocean Governance and Blue Economy.” Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry attended the session as chief guest.

The minister acknowledged the growing capabilities of Pakistan’s ports. He also recognised their expanding contribution to national trade and maritime development.

Karachi Port Strengthens Global Connectivity

In his keynote address, Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed highlighted Karachi Port’s improved international rankings. He also referred to its record Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI), which reflects its links with major global shipping networks.

Moreover, he said changing maritime routes and geopolitical developments around the Strait of Hormuz could create new opportunities for Pakistan. These developments could help the country strengthen its position as a regional transit and trade hub.

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His remarks highlighted the strategic value of port connectivity. Countries and shipping operators continue to respond to changes in international trade routes and maritime conditions.

KPT Focuses on Modernisation and Trade Growth

Karachi Port Trust remains committed to upgrading port infrastructure and improving international connectivity. In addition, it aims to expand Pakistan’s participation in global maritime trade.

The symposium gave maritime stakeholders an opportunity to discuss security challenges and ocean governance. Participants also explored economic opportunities linked to the blue economy.

Ultimately, Karachi Port’s connectivity and infrastructure development will remain important to Pakistan’s trade ambitions. Continued progress in these areas could help strengthen regional links and expand the country’s role in maritime commerce.

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