KARACHI, June 8, 2026: Medicathon 2026 successfully brought free healthcare services to hundreds of residents in Jhampir, Thatta. The initiative highlighted how humanitarian organizations and youth volunteers can work together to improve healthcare access in underserved communities.

Moreover, Medicathon 2026 provided medical consultations, screenings, medicines, and health awareness programs for local residents. The event mattered because many families in rural Sindh continue to face limited access to quality healthcare services.

SHINE Humanity Leads Medicathon 2026

SHINE Humanity concluded Medicathon 2026 at Government Boys School Jhampir, Thatta. The healthcare camp delivered a full day of free medical services to community members.

A total of 583 patients received consultations, screenings, and medicines. Furthermore, healthcare professionals and volunteers worked throughout the day to support patients with a wide range of medical needs.

AIESEC IBA Supports Medicathon 2026

Medicathon 2026 marked the second consecutive year of collaboration between SHINE Humanity and AIESEC in IBA. The partnership brought together healthcare expertise and youth-led community service.

In addition, volunteers helped organize activities and support patient care. Their involvement strengthened outreach efforts and enhanced service delivery during the medical camp.

Medicathon 2026 Provides Essential Medical Services

The healthcare camp featured general physicians, a dermatologist, an ophthalmologist, trained vitalists, and support staff. As a result, residents accessed multiple healthcare services in one location.

Doctors conducted general health assessments and dermatology consultations. Meanwhile, the on-site eye clinic offered free vision checkups for patients requiring specialist care.

The team also carried out anemia screenings. This service addressed a condition that often remains undiagnosed among women and children in rural Pakistan.

Furthermore, healthcare workers performed malnutrition screenings using MUAC tape assessments. They maintained a comprehensive patient database to support future follow-up care and monitoring.

SHINE Humanity Expands Healthcare Access

SHINE Humanity continues to address healthcare challenges in underserved regions of Pakistan. Through its growing network of healthcare facilities and outreach programs, the organization aims to bridge critical service gaps.

The organization reports that it has impacted more than 1.8 million people through free consultations, medicines, screenings, and health education initiatives. Additionally, support from partners including Shan Foods, Garibsons Pvt. Limited, and Mehran Spices has helped strengthen these efforts.

Faheem Khan Highlights Youth Volunteer Impact

According to an interview statement, Faheem Khan, CEO of SHINE Humanity, emphasized the importance of youth participation in humanitarian work.

He stated that young volunteers create meaningful change when they dedicate their time and energy to underserved communities. He further noted that the volunteers of AIESEC in IBA demonstrated a strong commitment to serving residents of Jhampir during Medicathon 2026.

Medicathon 2026 Strengthens Community Healthcare

The partnership reportedly provided participants with a closer understanding of healthcare inequity and the challenges faced by underserved populations. At the same time, it showcased the impact of collaboration between experienced humanitarian organizations and young volunteers.

Looking ahead, SHINE Humanity remains committed to expanding healthcare access across Pakistan. The organization also plans to strengthen partnerships that support long-term improvements in community health and medical education.