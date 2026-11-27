New global role will strengthen preventive technologies, operational standards and road safety partnerships across the company’s mobility markets

Yango Group has appointed Roman Zemlyansky as Global Head of Safety for its mobility services. He will lead a unified safety strategy across the company’s international markets.

The Dubai-based technology company aims to strengthen risk prevention and expand effective safety practices. Its strategy will also adapt technology to different transport services and local road conditions.

These include motorcycle and three-wheeler services across Africa, Latin America, South Asia, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and other regions.

Zemlyansky will work with business, product and operations teams, as well as external partners. These partners include road safety organisations and local authorities.

His responsibilities will include developing the company’s mobility safety strategy, setting technology priorities and improving operational standards across markets.

Adeniyi Adebayo, Chief Executive of Yango Ridetech and Chief Business Officer at Yango Group, said the appointment reinforced safety as a core part of the company’s long-term growth plans.

He said the company aimed to build trust among users and business partners. Zemlyansky’s appointment would provide dedicated leadership to strengthen safety measures across products and operations.

AI and Technology to Strengthen Risk Prevention

Yango plans to expand the use of artificial intelligence to help prevent road incidents.

The company also intends to extend enhanced route monitoring and identity verification across its mobility services.

Zemlyansky will work with product and operations teams to adapt these technologies to different transport services and local conditions.

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He will also help assess the effectiveness of preventive measures. This work will consider safety performance alongside reported incident rates.

The company also plans to strengthen its existing safety protocols. It will expand practices that have proved effective in individual markets and align procedures where appropriate.

The work will cover incident assessment, case escalation and response coordination. However, teams will retain flexibility to address local requirements.

Yango presented its first Yango Ride Safety Report in September. According to the report, reported serious traffic violations fell globally by 31 per cent.

The rate declined from 9.83 to 6.76 per million trips.

Road Safety Partnerships Across Markets

Yango’s wider safety programme includes training for partner drivers and initiatives promoting helmets and protective equipment for motorcycle services.

The company also works with local authorities and road safety organisations to improve conditions in its markets.

Its helmet and protective gear programmes support partner couriers and motorcycle drivers across South Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The initiatives have included distributing hundreds of helmets in Pakistan, Nepal, Senegal, Colombia and Venezuela.

Yango has also launched its Safer Journeys to School programme in Lusaka with the Zambia Road Safety Trust.

The initiative combines safer crossings, traffic-calming measures and road safety education. It has reached 32,000 learners across 20 schools.

The programme has since expanded beyond Zambia, including to Senegal. Yango also plans to introduce it in other African countries.

Zemlyansky Outlines Three Safety Priorities

Zemlyansky said the company’s strategy would focus on three connected areas: technology-led risk prevention, stronger operational protocols and practical road safety measures.

He highlighted driver training and cooperation with local authorities and organisations as important parts of the approach.

He added that the company would learn from successful initiatives across markets and adapt them to local conditions.

Zemlyansky has spent the past five years developing safety technologies in the ride-hailing sector.

He progressed from Technical Product Manager to Head of Safety Technologies. His experience includes partner driver and courier verification, account integrity and the development of safety metrics.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a UAE-headquartered global technology company operating in more than 35 countries.

The company adapts technology-based services to local markets across Africa, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and South Asia.

Its services include mobility, delivery, food technology, entertainment and other digital solutions. Yango says its operations aim to make urban life more connected and convenient while creating value for residents, businesses and cities.

For media enquiries, contact: pr@yango.com.

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