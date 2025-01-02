Islamabad, 2 nd January, 2024 – Cheezious, a leading fast-food chain and proud Pakistani brand,

successfully conducted the Sheheryar Malik Tennis Tournament 2024-25 at the Sir Syed Cheezious

Tennis Academy. The event concluded with great enthusiasm and impressive participation. The opening

ceremony was inaugurated by Mr. Manzar Riaz, Executive Director of Cheezious, alongside Mr. Rashid

Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), former Pakistan No.1 and Davis Cup player.

The tournament attracted over 50 entries across multiple categories, including U-14 Boys, U-12 Boys, U-

12 Girls, U-10 Boys, U-10 Girls, U-8 Boys, and U-8 Girls. Players from various regions of the country

participated, including those who have previously represented Pakistan internationally.

Zohaib Hasan, Head of Marketing at Cheezious, commented, "At Cheezious, we believe in empowering

young talent through sports. The overwhelming response to the Sheheryar Malik Tennis Tournament

reaffirms our commitment to fostering a vibrant sports culture in Pakistan. We are proud to support

these young athletes and look forward to more such initiatives in the future."

Despite being a local event, the tournament garnered a response comparable to a National

Championship, reflecting the growing passion for tennis among young players. Winners and runners-up

were awarded trophies and gift vouchers by Cheezious.

About

Cheezious is a food chain that began its journey in 2014 with a single branch, and it started off, just like

any other fast-food chain, to be the best in the game. That’s why Cheezious opted for the tagline

“Spreading Cheezy Khushiyan”. With 42 Branches in Pakistan, it is one of the fastest-growing national

fast-food chains.